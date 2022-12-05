ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

New York City Health Department issues mask advisory

NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York RSV outbreak: 4 charts show how it is spiking

The spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has put a strain on health care systems already managing a difficult flu season and the continued proliferation of COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows a concerning upward trend of positive RSV cases, which can cause serious issues for infants, younger children and people with underlying conditions, both in New York and across the rest of the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester

Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award From the Leapfrog Group

The facility is one of 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the honor this year. NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx today received the Top Teaching Hospital designation from The Leapfrog Group, one of only 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the award this year. This follows the award last month of an A grade from the Leapfrog Group for North Central Bronx, the only hospital in the Bronx to receive the designation. The Top Teaching Hospital award was based on the hospital’s high marks across various metrics, including strong safety and outcomes results for high risk surgeries and procedures, as well as measures to prevent medical and prescribing errors. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system. Awardees will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

