New York City Health Department issues mask advisory
NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
Health experts recommending mask wearing amid rises in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases
Doctors at NYU Langone Hospital say these three respiratory viruses are on the rise around the country and here in New York City.
NYC issues health advisory urging masks indoors, in crowds outdoors
The advisory issued by the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, comes as city and state officials have been increasingly sounding the alarm about a viral “tripledemic” this winter of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
'Protect Yourself': Westchester County Health Department Warns Of Widespread Influenza
As flu season worsens in Westchester County, health department officials are urging residents to get their flu shots. Earlier Report - NY Ranks 'High' In Flu Activity As Season Is Off To Harsh Start Earlier Than NormalGetting a flu shot is the best safeguard against avoiding the worst h…
NY1
Evening Briefing: NYC issues mask advisory amid spike in respiratory illnesses; Manhattan prepares for SantaCon's return
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Skies are clear tonight and temperatures are tumbling. The low will drop to near the...
'Triple-demic' hitting NYC as governor urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated
Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to protect themselves from getting sick this winter as cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID-19 are on the rise.
New York RSV outbreak: 4 charts show how it is spiking
The spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has put a strain on health care systems already managing a difficult flu season and the continued proliferation of COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows a concerning upward trend of positive RSV cases, which can cause serious issues for infants, younger children and people with underlying conditions, both in New York and across the rest of the United States.
pix11.com
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
Bronx has highest poverty rate in NY; rate across state higher than national average
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Poverty rates in New York are higher than the national average, with nearly 14 percent of residents facing economic hardship, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found in a report released Thursday. Nationwide, the poverty rate in 2021 was 12.8 percent, DiNapoli said. New York has had a higher rate than the national average […]
yonkerstimes.com
Latimer Gives COVID Update: Numbers on the Rise in Westchester
Westchester County Executive George Latimer updated the community about a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases in the county during his briefing on Dec. 5. “As of Sunday, Dec. 4, we had 2,645 active cases in Westchester County. The week before that number was 1,968, that is over a third of an increase in a week. Something has happened in the last week and we are going to monitor it,” said Latimer, who clarified that the COVID cases in Westchester now are nothing close to the numbers during the peak of the Coronavirus in 2021.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
Dope to your door: New York issues guidance allowing marijuana deliveries by bike, scooter, or car
Officials expect consumers to be able to purchase marijuana for delivery before the end of the year.
pix11.com
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award From the Leapfrog Group
The facility is one of 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the honor this year. NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx today received the Top Teaching Hospital designation from The Leapfrog Group, one of only 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the award this year. This follows the award last month of an A grade from the Leapfrog Group for North Central Bronx, the only hospital in the Bronx to receive the designation. The Top Teaching Hospital award was based on the hospital’s high marks across various metrics, including strong safety and outcomes results for high risk surgeries and procedures, as well as measures to prevent medical and prescribing errors. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system. Awardees will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
fox5ny.com
New York's first officially licensed weed shop to open near Apollo Theater
NEW YORK - New York's first officially licensed pot shop will reportedly open on 125th Street in Harlem, right across from the famed Apollo Theater. A state-run board known as "The Dormitory Authority" has been given the task of choosing the locations for the state's new licensed weed dispensaries. Regulators...
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Only a few days are left to apply. A lot is happening in New York to provide people with financial assistance. Some programs have been initiated to help people buy food, and others will help you land a well-paying job.
Nassau Community College reverses course, will not reinstate mandatory mask mandate
Nassau Community College has updated its website to say masks are recommended, but not required.
