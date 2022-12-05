Read full article on original website
Related
uconn.edu
School of Social Work Welcomes Innovations Institute to Improve Child and Family Services Nationwide
The UConn School of Social Work (SSW) is pleased to announce the arrival of Innovations Institute. A University institute of the SSW, Innovations Institute extends the School’s commitment to social, racial, and economic justice and the improvement of human well-being nationwide. To fulfill its mission, the UConn SSW has...
uconn.edu
Opening Eyes and Minds: UConn Experts Help Transform Connecticut K-12 Curricula
Fiona Vernal wants her students to talk. Talk to their grandparents. Talk to those in their communities who are shaping history right now. “My students always wish they had spoken to their grandfather, who was a veteran,” says Vernal, an associate professor of history. “Or they wish they would have asked their parents, ‘What brought grandpa over from Italy? Or from Peru? Or from Jamaica?’ There’s this deep regret.”
uconn.edu
UConn Adjusts Some Student Fee Rates, Including to Increase Mental Health Services
UConn is adjusting some of its fee rates to cover the increasing cost of providing specific services, including adding several more mental health clinicians and case managers in response to students’ requests for more access to those services. The Board of Trustees on Wednesday adopted the plan, which its...
Comments / 0