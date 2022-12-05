ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Why isn’t College GameDay at the 2022 Army-Navy game?

College GameDay had been at the annual Army-Navy game every year since 2014 but won’t be in Philadelphia in 2022. Why is that happening?. Given its standalone Saturday every season, there is nothing quite like the annual Army-Navy game. When the Black Knights and Midshipmen face off it’s always a phenomenal scene as students and servicemembers alike gather at a big neutral site for a tradition-filled and triple-option-centric game that everyone tunes in for and respects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
