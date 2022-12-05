Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Derek Carr’s contract sets obvious timeline for Raiders to cut him, and soon
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hasn’t been doing what the team needs him to do this season, and if they want to cut him, they should soon. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr unfortunately hasn’t had the greatest season, and his contract has him set up for a potential out by February 15 with minimal financial penalty on the team if they cut him.
Why isn’t College GameDay at the 2022 Army-Navy game?
College GameDay had been at the annual Army-Navy game every year since 2014 but won’t be in Philadelphia in 2022. Why is that happening?. Given its standalone Saturday every season, there is nothing quite like the annual Army-Navy game. When the Black Knights and Midshipmen face off it’s always a phenomenal scene as students and servicemembers alike gather at a big neutral site for a tradition-filled and triple-option-centric game that everyone tunes in for and respects.
