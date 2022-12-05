Read full article on original website
alicia coronel
4d ago
I hope the parents get their kids back, cps is the most ineffective agency, and hopefully you get out of the system . good luck
Reply
2
Related
Texas teacher accused of having improper relationship with her student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
Atascosa County deputy dies in off-duty accident
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said Friday a deputy died in an accident while he was off duty. Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet. A female passenger in the car with him was injured and taken to the hospital.
SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
BCSO searches for vehicle suspected in shooting of 12-year-old boy
SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy was shot after a disagreement on the west side, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident occurred on Bear Springs Drive around 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. Salazar says the boy was involved in the sale of an illegal substance and after...
6 family members held hostage at gunpoint in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody after holding six family members hostage in Atascosa County Wednesday morning, officials said. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:45 a.m., a 911 call came from a house in the Country Trails subdivision where a man was holding a family of six hostage at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.
KSAT 12
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend in early 2020 on the South Side started on Friday. Abel Garcia, 38, is on trial for murder in the 379th district court. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
KSAT 12
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
Trial of man accused of killing K9 Chucky after leading deputies on chase begins
SAN ANTONIO — Testimony is set to begin in just a few hours on Wednesday for a man accused of leading the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on a chase before shooting and killing a K9 officer that happened back in 2019. Matthew Mireles is accused of several counts...
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher was arrested after San Antonio police said she sexually assaulted one of her teenage students. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies. She was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday evening.
KTSA
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
KSAT 12
Teens are using realistic looking guns to shoot gel balls at people in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are warning local teens and their parents about the dangers of Orbeez guns after they say unsuspecting citizens have been shot with the gel balls. Police posted a warning to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying they have received multiple 911 calls involving Orbeez guns. “On...
news4sanantonio.com
Help find missing teen last seen in Castroville
SAN ANTONIO -- Have you seen missing 14-year-old Virginia Martinez?. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Martinez was last seen November 18 in Castroville, TX. Martinez is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'1" and weighs about 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and her hair...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How is Child Custody Determined in San Antonio, TX
When divorce or separation happens, child custody becomes the primary argument if children are involved. Every state differs in child custody laws and family laws. The only thing that remains intact is that the courts always look for what is best for the child. Getting a child custody lawyer is in the best interest of the parent who feels they are fit to have custody.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1