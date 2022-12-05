Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
NBC New York
Stock Futures Are Flat as Traders Look Ahead to November Wholesale Inflation Report
Stock futures were flat Thursday evening as investors look ahead to new inflation data due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.01% and down 0.002%, respectively. Shares of Lululemon fell nearly 7% after the company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook, even though it beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results.
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
NBC New York
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
NBC New York
GameStop Shares Rise After Earnings Report
GameStop reported Wednesday a decline in fiscal third quarter sales. The company said inventory was slightly down from the same period last year. The brick-and-mortar retailer has been working to strengthen its place in the digital world. GameStop said Wednesday its fiscal third quarter sales declined and its cash pile...
NBC New York
‘There Is a Slowdown Happening' – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs Point to Cooling Consumer Amid Fed Hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
NBC New York
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
NBC New York
Disney+ Is Raising Its Prices by $3 a Month — Here's How to Lock in a Lower Rate for the Next Year
Disney Plus is getting more expensive, and now's your last chance to avoid the price hike. Starting Dec. 8 the home of hit shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Loki" will see the cost of its ad-free membership tier increase from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month. Unlike other streaming...
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Stabilizing and Can Avoid a Recession
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the economy isn't necessarily headed straight for a recession, despite what Wall Street bears might believe. "“It doesn’t have to be a recession. The economy just needs to stabilize at a lower level, which I think is already starting to happen," he said.
NBC New York
Tech Layoffs in Southeast Asia Mount as Unprofitable Startups Seek to Extend Their Runways
Tech layoffs have been increasing in Southeast Asia this year. GoTo Group, Glints and Carousell are the most recent companies to downsize their headcounts — within the last 30 days. "Founders are being prudent by managing costs in this environment to ensure there is sufficient runway till late 2024,"...
NBC New York
Used Vehicle Demand and Prices Continue to Decline From Record Highs
Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
NBC New York
Sam Bankman-Fried Lobbied for Taylor Swift Deal as FTX Bled Cash and Execs Urged Restraint
While FTX's financials were suffering from the crypto sell-off earlier this year, Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to land a sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift, sources told CNBC. The partnership would have cost the now-bankrupt crypto company more than $100 million over three years. Former executives said the deal would have...
NBC New York
FTX Spokesman Kevin O'Leary Says He Lost His $15 Million Payday From Crypto Firm
CNBC contributor Kevin O'Leary told "Squawk Box" anchors that he'd lost all of his FTX crypto payday, valued at just under $15 million. Calling the FTX deal a "bad investment," O'Leary said he fell prey to "groupthink." O'Leary and other celebrities, such as Tom Brady and Larry David, were sued...
Comments / 0