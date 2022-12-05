ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
NBC New York

Stock Futures Are Flat as Traders Look Ahead to November Wholesale Inflation Report

Stock futures were flat Thursday evening as investors look ahead to new inflation data due Friday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.01% and down 0.002%, respectively. Shares of Lululemon fell nearly 7% after the company gave a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter outlook, even though it beat Wall Street expectations with its third-quarter results.
NBC New York

Cramer's Lightning Round: AGNC Investment Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Global: "Too cheap to believe. ... I don't know where it bottoms, but it sure isn't close to the top." Hasbro Inc:...
NBC New York

Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal

Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
NBC New York

GameStop Shares Rise After Earnings Report

GameStop reported Wednesday a decline in fiscal third quarter sales. The company said inventory was slightly down from the same period last year. The brick-and-mortar retailer has been working to strengthen its place in the digital world. GameStop said Wednesday its fiscal third quarter sales declined and its cash pile...
NBC New York

Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans

A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Stabilizing and Can Avoid a Recession

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the economy isn't necessarily headed straight for a recession, despite what Wall Street bears might believe. "“It doesn’t have to be a recession. The economy just needs to stabilize at a lower level, which I think is already starting to happen," he said.
NBC New York

Used Vehicle Demand and Prices Continue to Decline From Record Highs

Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
NBC New York

Sam Bankman-Fried Lobbied for Taylor Swift Deal as FTX Bled Cash and Execs Urged Restraint

While FTX's financials were suffering from the crypto sell-off earlier this year, Sam Bankman-Fried was trying to land a sponsorship deal with Taylor Swift, sources told CNBC. The partnership would have cost the now-bankrupt crypto company more than $100 million over three years. Former executives said the deal would have...
NBC New York

FTX Spokesman Kevin O'Leary Says He Lost His $15 Million Payday From Crypto Firm

CNBC contributor Kevin O'Leary told "Squawk Box" anchors that he'd lost all of his FTX crypto payday, valued at just under $15 million. Calling the FTX deal a "bad investment," O'Leary said he fell prey to "groupthink." O'Leary and other celebrities, such as Tom Brady and Larry David, were sued...

Comments / 0

Community Policy