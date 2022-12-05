Geminids meteor shower peaks this month

December might be a cold month, but it is worth your time to do some stargazing! The Geminids meteor shower is peaking this month. The peak of this shower is on December 13 and 14 and is based on its radiant point, the constellation Gemini.

This year, 30 to 40 meteors per hour will be visible because we will have a waning gibbous moon. With the moon being so big and bright, it’ll block out some of the dim meteors. Get outside in the evening on December 13 or 14 from 9:00 p.m. through 2 a.m. to enjoy the show! Hopefully, the clouds will cooperate this year.

Don’t forget to give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the dark and dress warmly! This shower is active through Christmas eve!

