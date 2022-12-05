ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlcCh_0jXjFTqc00
Photo byNationwide Report

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a motorcycle accident on Friday.

The accident occurred on the transition road from southbound Route 67 to the westbound interstate highway just after 8 p.m.

According to the officials, a motorcycle had been traveling at a speed of 100 mph when the crash occurred.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the accident. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

The officials have reported that they suspect other vehicles to have been involved in the accident.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

December 5, 2022

Source: Times of San Diego

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Pursuit Begins in San Diego, Ends in Orange County with 3 Arrests Made

A 41-year-old man led police on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning that began in San Diego County and ended on foot in Orange County. Just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Crime Suppression Team attempted to stop the driver of a red Dodge Charger near Encinitas Boulevard and Seeman Drive believed to have been involved in recent catalytic converter thefts in the region, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy