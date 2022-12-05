1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a motorcycle accident on Friday.

The accident occurred on the transition road from southbound Route 67 to the westbound interstate highway just after 8 p.m.

According to the officials, a motorcycle had been traveling at a speed of 100 mph when the crash occurred.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the accident. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.

The officials have reported that they suspect other vehicles to have been involved in the accident.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the authorities.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

December 5, 2022

Source: Times of San Diego

