1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In El Cajon (El Cajon, CA)
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a motorcycle accident on Friday.
The accident occurred on the transition road from southbound Route 67 to the westbound interstate highway just after 8 p.m.
According to the officials, a motorcycle had been traveling at a speed of 100 mph when the crash occurred.
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the accident. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed.
The officials have reported that they suspect other vehicles to have been involved in the accident.
The fatal crash is being investigated by the authorities.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
December 5, 2022
Source: Times of San Diego
Recent California News from Nationwide Report™
- California Accident News - Statewide
- Los Angeles Accident News
- San Diego Accident News
- San Jose Accident News
- Search My City in California
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1