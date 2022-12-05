Read full article on original website
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Thursday was the brightest spot for stocks so far this week. The Nasdaq gained the most, the Dow jumped more than 180 points, and the S&P 500 broke a five-day negative skid. Still, equities are on track to finish the week on an overall losing note as investors work their way through conflicting economic signals, mixed earnings outlooks for the holiday quarter and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do next. The Fed's policy makers meet next week, when they are projected to hike their benchmark rate by half a percentage point. The consumer price index, a highly scrutinized measure of inflation, is also set to drop next week. Read live market updates here.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft
1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
Jim Cramer says not to fear bearish economic talk from bank CEOs – there's no 'financial apocalypse'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. "Don't panic the next time you hear one of these bank CEOs say something terrifying — they don't know the impact of their words," he said, adding, "Sure, we've got plenty of problems, but they're not financial apocalypse problems."
Retail traders think stocks will bottom in 2023 — and they plan to load up on Big Tech, survey says
LONDON — Retail investors haven't been frightened away by the comedown in stocks this year. In 2023, most individual investors plan to invest the same amount or more despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey from London-based investing insights platform Finimize. Only 1% of retail traders say...
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Why stocks aren't down even more on Friday's hot inflation report
Wall Street says a recession is coming. One investment pro names her favorite stocks to tough it out.
Amid inflation and market volatility, just 12% of adults — and 29% of millionaires — feel 'wealthy'
Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines. Only 12% of Americans consider themselves wealthy, including just 29% of millionaires. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the...
401(k) 'hardship' withdrawals hit record high, Vanguard says — another sign households feel the pinch of inflation
About 0.5% of workers participating in a 401(k) plan took a "hardship distribution" in October, according to Vanguard Group, which tracks 5 million savers. While a relatively small percentage, it's the largest share on record dating to 2004, Vanguard said. Inflation has led prices for food, rent and a host...
Oil plunge, tech collapse and Fed cuts? Strategist shares possible 2023 market 'surprises'
Standard Chartered set out a series of scenarios that have a "non-zero probability" of occurring in 2023 which it says are "underpriced by the markets." "A collapse in oil prices and a decline in U.S. technology shares exceeding the 2022 drawdown may not completely surprise an already cautious consensus, but the magnitude of the moves would be a shock to the financial system," the bank's chief strategist said.
The Final Call: GLD, SLV, GDX, JPM & MET
The traders make their final moves of the week. With CNBC's Dominic Chu and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
Whisky becomes top collectable investment, beating out art and cars
Alternative investments like art and cars usually grab all the attention when it comes to wealthy collectors, but the number one performing collectable comes in a bottle. CNBC's Robert Frank joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
Used vehicle demand and prices continue to decline from record highs
Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
Mortgage demand falls again even as rates sink further
Mortgage application volume fell 1.9% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Applications to refinance a home loan rose 5% for the week but were still 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home...
Crypto.com CEO has history of red flags including bankruptcy and quick exits
Before founding Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek was involved in multiple ventures that ended in collapse, including one where suppliers claimed they were unable to access their earnings. Over a decade ago, Marszalek and his business partner were paid millions of dollars by their manufacturing company, months before it entered bankruptcy. In...
President Biden’s approval rating among Small Business Owners rose for the first time since he took office, ending a streak of six quarterly declines: CNBC|SurveyMonkey
Q4 2022 Small Business Confidence Index increases to a score of 43, one point higher than the all-time low of 42 in Q3 2022. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and SAN MATEO, CA, December 9, 2022 — CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Momentive, the maker of SurveyMonkey, today announced the results of their quarterly CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey.
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
Some crypto backers are purposely taking a 'very dangerous path,' EU regulator says
"Some of those who were involved in crypto, from the very outset, were doing it because they didn't want to be part of the regulated, managed system," Mairead McGuinness, European commissioner for financial services, told CNBC Tuesday. The European Union has been stepping up rules in this space and has...
China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet
The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday. The plane delivered to China Eastern has 164 seats and was painted with "the world's first C919" on its side in Chinese and English. Its maiden route will be between...
