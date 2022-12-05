ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

Banksy Theft Foiled in Ukraine, Elgin Marbles Talks Reported, and More: Morning Links for December 5, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ysgvs_0jXjFGcP00

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

THE DIPLOMATS. The British Museum and Greece have been in talks since last year about the possible return of the so-called Elgin Marbles , aka the Parthenon Marbles , according to a report in the Athens paper Ta Nea that has been picked up by BBC News , the Associated Press , and other outlets. Ta Nea says that negotiations are at an “advanced stage.” Greece is not commenting. While declining to address the story, the London institution said that “we are seeking new positive, long-term partnerships with countries and communities around the world, and that of course includes Greece.” British law currently bars the museum from deaccessioning works in its collection. For more on the long-running dispute on the marbles, ARTnews has a primer .

STREET CRIME. Officials in Ukraine said that they had detained eight people for allegedly trying to make off with a Banksy painting on the side of a building in the town of Hostomel, on the edge of Kyiv, the Guardian reports. While the suspects cut the work—a depiction of a person in a gas mask brandishing a fire extinguisher—from the structure, it has not been damaged. BBC News reports that Oleksiy Kuleba , the region’s governor, said in a social media post , “We’ll do everything to preserve these works of street art as a symbol of our victory.” A number of pieces by the shadowy street artist appeared in Ukraine last month; ARTnews has more on that guerrilla project .

The Digest

After years in obscurity, the 17th-century Dutch painter Michaelina Wautier is “having something of a moment,” Milton Esterow writes, with a show of her work at the MFA Boston and her market ascendent. Though she was celebrated during her life, even some experts in Netherlandish art were not aware of her until recently. [The New York Times]

Law enforcement officials seized antiquities from philanthropist Shelby White on two occasions, last year and this year, according to search warrants, and they have been returned to Italy and Turkey. White, a Met trustee, declined to comment. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office , which was involved in the action, declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation. [The Art Newspaper]

The Moravian Museum in Brno in the Czech Republic is returning a Beethoven manuscript (the fourth movement of his String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130 ) that was looted by the Nazis from a family that fled Czechoslovakia during World War II. A new restitution law made the move possible, the museum said. [The Associated Press]

An exhibition at the Berlinische Galerie looks at how class shapes contemporary art, with wall labels highlighting facts like how artists received funding for their work and the professions of their parents. “We really wanted to give more information on the circumstances that enabled the work to be,” one of its co-curators, Anna Schapiro , said. [The New York Times]

The Italian designer, architect, curator, and all-around polymath Pierluigi Cerri , who created revered furniture, graphics, and exhibitions, has died at 83. His lengthy CV included conceiving the visual identities for the 1976 Venice Biennale and Milan’s Salone del Mobile fair. [Wallpaper]

ARTISTS IN PROFILE. Nan Goldin , the subject of the acclaimed Laura Poitras –directed documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is in the Guardian . Nalini Malani , who has a show up at the Art Gallery of South Australia , is in the Guardian , too, remarking that Presidents Trump and Bolsonaro are “totally phallic people.” William Kentridge , with an exhibition now at the Broad in Los Angeles, is in the Los Angeles Times . And Antrei Hartikainen , an inventive woodworker, is in the New York Times .

The Kicker

THEIR BETTER HALVES. What is it like to have a boyfriend or husband who is crazy about NFTs? Nylon asked three women , who shared tales about bearing witness to that obsession, like one guy missing bachelor-party festivities to queue digitally for a coveted token. One of the women, who voiced some interest in the field, nevertheless proposed that “now that we’re planning a wedding, I don’t think a Space Lion is really the most appropriate thing to be spending a couple grand on.” [Nylon]

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Eight People Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Steal Banksy Mural in Ukraine

Police in Hostomel, a small suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, arrested eight people who officials said were attempting to steal one of the murals that Banksy had painted there last month, according to the Guardian. The looters were detained after having allegedly removed the portion of wall on which the mural is set. The mural, which depicts a figure in a bathrobe sporting hair curlers, a fire extinguisher, and a gas mask, appeared on a building that Ukrainian officials said was shelled by Russian troops. It is one of seven works that Banksy painted around the bombed-out buildings of Ukraine in November. Other murals...
ARTnews

Venice Biennale Posts Record Attendance, Wellcome Collection Axes ‘Racist, Sexist, and Ableist’ Display, and More: Morning Links for November 28, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM MELEE. The fight over Annabelle Selldorf’s planned redesign of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery in London is continuing to rage. Architect Denise Scott Brown, who designed the space with her late husband Robert Venturi, told the Guardian, “She’s making our building look like a circus clown.” Selldorf’s proposal focuses on opening up the lobby of the wing, which debuted in 1991, to allow it to serve as the museum’s main entry point. Some prominent architects also recently argued that it turns “a finely conceived space into an airport lounge.” The National Gallery’s architecture has long drawn controversy,...
ARTnews

Polish Auction House Raided Again in Investigation Into Whether Painting Was Involved in a Crime

A painting by the Symbolist artist Jacek Malczewski was the subject of a legal standoff at a Warsaw auction house shortly before a major auction earlier this week. Armed police officers, as well as staff from the country’s National Gallery, went to seize the artwork after prosecutors said the painting may have been involved in a crime. However, they left the DESA Unicum auction house empty-handed for the second time. The 1908 oil painting, titled Rzeczywistość (Reality), was expected to sell between PLN 14 and PLN 22 million ($3.1 million to $4.9 million USD), which would make it the most valuable...
ARTnews

Hammer Museum Preps Expansion Unveiling, Sydney Modern Opens with Gender Parity, and More: Morning Links for November 30, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A DISPATCH FROM DOWN UNDER. On December 3, the Art Gallery of New South Wales will open to the public a vast new wing, dubbed Sydney Modern, which doubles its exhibition space. One notable feature of the opening at the SANAA–designed venue, which was built for some AU$344 million (US$231 million), is that just over half of the art it is displaying (53 percent) was made by women, the Sydney Morning Herald reports. The museum will host nine days of free programs, including performances and panel discussions, ArtAsiaPacific reports. And Designboom has a photo-rich feature on the building, which is the first public Australian...
FLORIDA STATE
ARTnews

Suspect Charged for Spraying Fake Blood at Toulouse-Lautrec Painting in Berlin

A suspect has been charged for spraying fake blood at a painting by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in Berlin’s Alte Nationalgalerie, according to a report in Monopol. The incident was reminiscent of recent climate actions at European museums, however the prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday that it has been deemed an isolated attack unconnected to any climate protection group. The suspect, a 53-year-old woman, was arrested on October 30 and has not offered a motive for why she sprayed the fake blood. The Toulouse-Lautrec work, titled Clown, was examined in the Alte Nationalgalerie’s restoration workshop. The head of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, Hermann Parzinger, said in a statement that...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy