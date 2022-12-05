The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.The Frankfurt Zoological Society, of which Mr Jenkins was a former employee, said he had died when the plane he was in “crashed” in the park during an aerial patrol for the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.In a personal tweet from the Kensington Royal...

43 MINUTES AGO