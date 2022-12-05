Read full article on original website
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Proposed Gender Identity Policy At Maine School Called A Distraction From Education By ParentsThe Maine WriterOxford, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
Free Ice Skating Returns to Freeport, Maine, at This L.L. Bean Rink
If you're looking for a fun time for the entire family, L.L. Bean has got you covered once again this year with their Northern Lights Holiday Celebration at their flagship store in Freeport. There's a lot to see and do at Northern Lights, but one of the highlights is going...
One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery
BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades
"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
Portland developer builds novel live-work units
Remote and hybrid work have many companies rethinking how much and what type of office space they really need. In response, a Portland developer has reimagined a new type of office and living space at 482 Congress St. “Since the pandemic and its effect on the classic office market, we...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
No, I am not the Walmart Greeter in Falmouth, Maine
It was a Friday and it had been a long, tiring week. It was the type of Friday that had you sighing on the way home thinking to yourself, “thank God it’s finally Friday”. We are always excited about the weekend but sometimes we need it more...
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
Brookfield Renewable company acquires 21.6 MW community solar portfolio in Maine
Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable Partners portfolio company, has reached an agreement to acquire a 21.6 MWdc portfolio of community solar projects in Maine from EDF Renewables North America. The portfolio includes Overlook Solar (7.2 MW) in Bristol, Tower Solar (7.2 MW) in Embden, Maine, and Green Mile Solar (7.2 MW)...
Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House
A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8. Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.
Is a Brunswick, Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
Rare guitar stolen from South Portland Guitar Center
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a rare guitar after it was stolen from Guitar Center in South Portland. According to a Facebook post made by the South Portland Police Department, a 1960 Gibson Les Paul colored tangerine burst was stolen from the store. If you have...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter
PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
A Glacier, a Potter, and the Land
IN THE VILLAGE OF WAYNE in southcentral Maine, there is a potter named Molly. She has steady hands and a voice that warbles. Her home is on a narrow piece of land between lakes, and there she quarries a ton of blue-black wet clay from the backyard once every ten years. Molly draws life up from the ground, from the calls of the loons and from the community of people to which she belongs. Transmutes it into something new. When she speaks about the things she cares about, you can hear her voice trill like a stream running over stones.
Dollar General Opens Across the Street From Dollar Tree Store in Portland
Wow. That's a lot of dollars. This is the first Dollar General store in Portland. Apparently, there was no other place for them except one-tenth of a mile away from a Dollar Tree store. Portland's first Dollar General is now open at 340 Allen Avenue (where Walgreens used to be) just down the road (quite literally) from Dollar Tree at 365 Allen Avenue.
