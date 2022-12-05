ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9

Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022

It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Longtime anchor Pat Callaghan retires after more than four decades

"No one has anchored television newscasts in Maine longer, and it’s safe to say no one ever will," Rob Caldwell writes. Several years ago, Malcolm Gladwell wrote a best-selling book making the case that, in a wide number of complex professional or creative fields, “you need to have practiced, to have apprenticed, for 10,000 hours before you get good.”
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Portland developer builds novel live-work units

Remote and hybrid work have many companies rethinking how much and what type of office space they really need. In response, a Portland developer has reimagined a new type of office and living space at 482 Congress St. “Since the pandemic and its effect on the classic office market, we...
PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

No, I am not the Walmart Greeter in Falmouth, Maine

It was a Friday and it had been a long, tiring week. It was the type of Friday that had you sighing on the way home thinking to yourself, “thank God it’s finally Friday”. We are always excited about the weekend but sometimes we need it more...
FALMOUTH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Brookfield Renewable company acquires 21.6 MW community solar portfolio in Maine

Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable Partners portfolio company, has reached an agreement to acquire a 21.6 MWdc portfolio of community solar projects in Maine from EDF Renewables North America. The portfolio includes Overlook Solar (7.2 MW) in Bristol, Tower Solar (7.2 MW) in Embden, Maine, and Green Mile Solar (7.2 MW)...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Florist Takes Her Talents All The Way To The White House

A local florist from Topsham was able to travel to the White House to spread her holiday cheer through flowers, according to WMTW Channel 8. Wendy Herrick, owner of Floral Desgins was chosen out of 150 applicants to be selected to decorate parts of the White House for Christmas. She was chosen and better yet, was the only recipient from Maine! She owns a floral and tux shop.
TOPSHAM, ME
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
orionmagazine.org

A Glacier, a Potter, and the Land

IN THE VILLAGE OF WAYNE in southcentral Maine, there is a potter named Molly. She has steady hands and a voice that warbles. Her home is on a narrow piece of land between lakes, and there she quarries a ton of blue-black wet clay from the backyard once every ten years. Molly draws life up from the ground, from the calls of the loons and from the community of people to which she belongs. Transmutes it into something new. When she speaks about the things she cares about, you can hear her voice trill like a stream running over stones.
WAYNE, ME
Q97.9

Dollar General Opens Across the Street From Dollar Tree Store in Portland

Wow. That's a lot of dollars. This is the first Dollar General store in Portland. Apparently, there was no other place for them except one-tenth of a mile away from a Dollar Tree store. Portland's first Dollar General is now open at 340 Allen Avenue (where Walgreens used to be) just down the road (quite literally) from Dollar Tree at 365 Allen Avenue.
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

