Today's Talker: Wisconsin's favorite holiday desserts
Today we're talking about the most wonderful time of the year. It's often the chance to treat yourself and indulge in all things sweet for the holidays.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Wisconsin, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
New Food Truck For Dogs In Wisconsin Because Pets Need To Eat Too
A dog's life definitely has a different meaning nowadays and it's not a bad thing. I believe a dog's life definitely depends on where they live. It's like anything else. There are good, bad, and everything in between for a canine lifestyle. Many owners consider them man's best friend and they treat their furry friends that way.
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote. Wisconsin winters often scare away visitors from the South. But a Nov. 30 glossy magazine feature by journalist, best-selling author and Dartmouth professor […] The post Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chance Of Wild Animal Attack In Illinois: Highest In The Midwest
I figure that some of the information I'm about to share with you is going to come as a surprise. You probably thought, like I did, that one of the great benefits of living in Illinois is our distinct lack of dangerous animals and creepy-crawlies. But, if that were actually...
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
Illinois Shoppers: Here Are The Deadlines For Shipping Packages
Hey, sometimes the calendar can get away from you. Most of us (not you super-organized people) have, at least one time in our lives, found that we got our holiday presents packed up for shipping just a bit too late. Give yourself a break if that happens, because it's kind...
Where Have All the Loons Gone?
Dr. Walter Piper trolls silently across Whitefish Lake’s placid, moonlit surface. He spots the silhouette of a loon. A team member shines a spotlight on the bird to confuse it while Piper leans over the bow and deftly scoops it up with a musky net. “It’s thrilling,” says Piper....
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
Surviving Christmas Shopping in Illinois: A Guide
As the holiday season approaches, many Illinois residents are gearing up for the annual tradition of Christmas shopping. And let's be honest: it can be a nightmare. Crowded malls, long lines, and the constant threat of not finding that perfect gift can make even the most cheerful Scrooge want to crawl into a hole and hide.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
CP Holiday Train keeps rolling through Wisconsin Saturday
COLUMBUS, Wis. — The 2022 CP Holiday Train will continue to roll through southern Wisconsin on Saturday. The holiday celebration on wheels has returned for its 24th year after holding virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside one of the train’s box cars is a stage where live performers will entertain the crowds. Performers at...
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
Are Alcoholic To-Go Drinks Legal In Illinois?
How often do you leave a sit-down restaurant with a to-go box or "doggy bag?" That phrase is interesting in that I've never given my restaurant leftovers to a pooch. As I prepped for this article I wondered how the term "doggy bag" started. It turns out it became a thing in the 1940s, according to the Smithsonian.
