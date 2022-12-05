Read full article on original website
Regions Bank Creates Franchise Lending Team Led by Salas
Regions Bank created a franchise lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. Salas and his team will focus on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through specialization in franchise concepts. Salas began his banking career in 1985 at Flagler Federal Savings & Loan in Miami where he worked as...
Geminus Acquisition & Management Hires Wilson as VP of Securitization
Geminus Acquisition & Management hired Terri Wilson as vice president of securitization to help drive the growth of underlying lending platforms and new opportunities in flight for 2023. Wilson will assume her role on Jan. 9. Wilson previously spent more than 25 years at VersaBank, where she most recently served...
Encina Equipment Finance Promotes Nicpon to VP of Operations
Encina Equipment Finance (EEF) promoted Beata Nicpon to vice president of operations. In her role as vice president, Nicpon will lead deal teams responsible for documenting and funding new commercial leases and loans; as well as the mentoring and coaching of existing and new members of the operations team. She will continue to report to Jamie Giaquinto, senior managing director and operations leader at EFF.
CIT and SMBC Provide $85MM in Debt Financing to NineDot Energy
NineDot Energy, a developer of community-scale clean energy projects backed by global investment firm Carlyle, closed on a new $85 million construction-to-term debt facility. Provided by CIT and SMBC, the facility supports the construction and operation of 11 of NineDot’s battery storage sites in the Bronx, NY; Staten Island, NY; Queens, NY; and Long Island, NY. Combined with NineDot’s existing equity capital base, this new funding solidifies the company’s position as a distributed community energy developer in the New York City metropolitan region, making the local electricity grid more robust while facilitating New York City’s and New York’s push for decarbonization by integrating more clean energy into the grid during times of peak demand.
Clicklease Selects Consult Disrupt to Lead RFP Analysis
Clicklease selected Consult Disrupt, a consulting organization formed to support equipment finance organizations with their day-to-day operations and technology related projects, to lead its RFP system selection process. “I am excited to collaborate with Christy Riegert from Riegert Coaching and the Clicklease team on this technology transformation initiative,” Jesse Johnson,...
Northteq Releases Disclosure Direct for Salesforce
Northteq, a provider of Salesforce loan origination solutions, released its new commercial lending disclosure application, Disclosure Direct for Salesforce. It is now available for commercial and equipment finance lenders. Powered and built within Salesforce, Disclosure Direct was designed for lenders doing business in states that recently enacted laws surrounding the...
Marshall Returns to Quality Equipment Finance
Bradon R. Marshall rejoined Quality Equipment Finance as a senior sales consultant. Marshall will be working from a remote office in central Texas. Marshall previously held the titles of senior sales consultant and sales manager at Quality before accepting a national sales manager post outside of Quality. Marshall started his career in the equipment leasing industry in 2015; he originally came to Quality from C.H. Brown, where he served as chief operating officer and later president.
United Rentals Completes Acquisition of Ahern Rentals for $2B
United Rentals completed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Ahern Rentals for approximately $2 billion in cash. The transaction and related expenses were funded through newly issued senior secured notes and existing capacity under the company’s ABL facility. This transaction adds approximately 2,100 employees, 60,000 rental assets...
CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $27.78MM Credit Facility to Applied Optoelectronics
CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, served as agent on a $27.78 million credit facility for Applied Optoelectronics, a provider of fiber-optic networking products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, Applied Optoelectronics (AOI) is a provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet...
MAZO Capital Solutions Partners with Hetherington Advisors
MAZO Capital Solutions, a commercial finance company, partnered with Hetherington Advisors, an Atlanta-based consultancy specializing in execution, innovation and technology solutions for equipment financing and leasing companies. This partnership will help MAZO develop strategic partnerships, identify capital market opportunities and secure lending facilities. The founder of Hetherington, Ed Hetherington, brings...
Trinity Capital to Co-Manage New Joint Venture
Trinity Capital, a provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, entered into an agreement to co-manage a newly formed joint venture, i40, (the JV), with funds and accounts managed by a specialist credit manager with more than $5 billion of assets under management. The JV will invest in loans and equipment financings to growth-stage companies that have been originated by Trinity.
CIT Provides $35MM Revolving Credit Facility to Utopia Deals
The asset-based lending business of CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided a $35 million revolving credit facility to Utopia Deals. Based in Plainview, NY, Utopia Deals is a seller of linens, towels, bedding and other products to consumers and to business customers in the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, fitness and spa sectors, among others. The company also has a strong presence on leading online retail platforms. The revolving credit facility will support the company’s working capital needs and growth strategy.
Custom Truck One Source Makes CEO Transition Plan
Custom Truck One Source’s current CEO Fred Ross will retire on March 20. The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the promotion of Ryan McMonagle, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Ross as CEO. Ross will continue his employment with the company as...
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
Tamarack Technology Releases Last Whitepaper in Series Examining AI
Tamarack Technology released the third and final whitepaper in a series examining the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the equipment finance industry. Titled “Distributed Workflows: Innovation that makes remote work work,” the paper is available for free download at Tamarack’s site. In the new environment built...
Inovatec Systems Receives ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
Inovatec Systems, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for lenders, received the ISO 27001 certification of its information management system, ensuring that all data privacy and information security activities comply with strict ISO 27001 mandates. The certification was conducted by Schellman Compliance, an ANAB and UKAS accredited certification body based in the United States.
DLL Launches 2023 Workplace Trend Report – The Hybrid Experience
DLL, a global financial solutions provider, launched 2023 Workplace Trend Report – The Hybrid Experience. The report covers the future of the workplace, the hybrid experience and addresses its impact on the industry’s growth and evolution into 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for DLL to reinvent...
IDC’s Future of Work Predicts Top 10 Improvements for Future of Industry
International Data Corporation unveiled its future of work predictions for 2023 and beyond. The reality of the current global economic, climate and business challenges in the United States requires workers to be a part of dynamic and reconfigurable teams that can quickly adapt to business demands and new market requirements — anytime and anywhere.
Account Executive
Meridian Leasing – As a leading independent equipment lessor, we’ve been helping clients with their equipment leasing needs since 1979 – and we’re proud to say that some of them have been with us from day one. We recognize our clients have a business to run, and Meridian serves as their equipment leasing and financing experts. Our team gives our clients a competitive edge with solutions optimized for the unique challenges of their industry. To learn more about Meridian visit https://www.themeridian.com.
ELFA Shares 5 Takeaways from 2022 Compensation Survey During Webinar
The event examined compensation issues and challenges, as well as survey responses from more than 80 equipment finance companies representing a cross section of the equipment finance sector, including independent, bank and captive equipment finance companies. Biggest challenges for HR leaders. The four key areas where HR leaders are focusing...
