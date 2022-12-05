NineDot Energy, a developer of community-scale clean energy projects backed by global investment firm Carlyle, closed on a new $85 million construction-to-term debt facility. Provided by CIT and SMBC, the facility supports the construction and operation of 11 of NineDot’s battery storage sites in the Bronx, NY; Staten Island, NY; Queens, NY; and Long Island, NY. Combined with NineDot’s existing equity capital base, this new funding solidifies the company’s position as a distributed community energy developer in the New York City metropolitan region, making the local electricity grid more robust while facilitating New York City’s and New York’s push for decarbonization by integrating more clean energy into the grid during times of peak demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO