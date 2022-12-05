Read full article on original website
Missouri man dies, teen injured after pickups collide
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Semaj M. Moore, 36, 36, Lexington, was northbound on MO 131 just north of Bryant Knob Road. The pickup crossed the center...
kmmo.com
RAYTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Raytown man was charged with two felonies after a traffic stop in Lafayette County on November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Keishaun Oliver. During a records check, The Officer was advised...
northwestmoinfo.com
Altamont Resident Faces Felony Charge Following Arrest in Daviess County Wednesday
(DAVIESS COUNTY, MO) – An Altamont resident faces felony charge following arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just before 11:30 P.M. they arrested 40-year-old Andrea N. Hanenkratt who is facing charges for felony driving without a valid drivers license and speeding. She was...
933kwto.com
FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates
The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
One dead in KCK Friday morning shooting
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Cass County escapees, accomplice charged with federal crimes
Federal prosecutors charged two Cass County inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail and an accomplice who is accused of helping them get away.
californiaexaminer.net
A Federal Grand Jury Has Indicted A Kansas City Man In Connection With The Firing Of Gun
A Kansas City man was charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday in relation to a high-speed chase through Vernon and Barton counties during which he shot at a sheriff’s deputy. Brenton Ross, 32, is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, firing a gun during...
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
KCTV 5
Clay County Sheriff’s Office retiring marijuana-sniffing dog
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has led to the retirement of a marijuana-sniffing dog. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K9 Blaze is retiring now that possession of 3 ounces or less of marijuana is now legal in the Show-Me State. Given that Blaze is seven years old and had been in service with Deputy Larry Reeves since October 2016, it was determined that teaching her a new skill and reassigning her to a new program was unnecessary.
KCTV 5
Armed man accused of threatening people at De Soto business, taken into custody
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement took a man into custody Thursday morning following a threat made at a business. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies learned of a man with a gun threatening people inside Steve’s Meat Market just after 6 a.m. When law enforcement...
JoCo Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault incident in De Soto
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault incident in De Soto. Crews were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Shopping With Kids This Weekend
This weekend the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be helping make nearly 20 families holiday seasons a little brighter by. The Shop with a Sheriff event will allow the Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies to help 19 families with 42 children by taking those kids shopping at an area Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and loved ones.
Platte County prosecutor warns of DWI spike partially linked to marijuana
The Platte County prosecutor's office warns of a jump in criminal cases, including DWIs linked to more people driving high from marijuana.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
KMBC.com
Police identify early morning homicide victim shot outside of a KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police were investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to a gas station near Truman and Paseo just after 3:00 a.m. Officers said a man had been shot outside the BP gas station. Medics pronounced the man dead at...
mycameronnews.com
Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child
A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
Two inmates escape from Cass County Jail on Monday
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is searching for two county jail inmates, Sergio Perez-Martinez and Trevor Scott Sparks, who escaped Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 12 – 18
U.S. Route 71 and Routes 48, B, C, D, Y – Pothole patching, Dec. 12-16 Interstate 29 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 118 to 113, Dec. 15. U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) To learn more visit: Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org)
