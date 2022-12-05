ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, MO

933kwto.com

FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates

The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Clay County Sheriff’s Office retiring marijuana-sniffing dog

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has led to the retirement of a marijuana-sniffing dog. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K9 Blaze is retiring now that possession of 3 ounces or less of marijuana is now legal in the Show-Me State. Given that Blaze is seven years old and had been in service with Deputy Larry Reeves since October 2016, it was determined that teaching her a new skill and reassigning her to a new program was unnecessary.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Shopping With Kids This Weekend

This weekend the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be helping make nearly 20 families holiday seasons a little brighter by. The Shop with a Sheriff event will allow the Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies to help 19 families with 42 children by taking those kids shopping at an area Wal-Mart to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and loved ones.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Cameron man faces felony for alleged enticement of child

A Cameron man faces a felony charge of enticement of a child under the age of 15 after allegedly attempting to persuade the child into performing sexual acts. Rusty Herring, 50, of Cameron faces the felony following a string of alleged encounters from July through August. The Cameron Police Department...
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 12 – 18

U.S. Route 71 and Routes 48, B, C, D, Y – Pothole patching, Dec. 12-16 Interstate 29 – Pothole patching southbound from mile marker 118 to 113, Dec. 15. U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) To learn more visit: Suspended for winter: U.S. Route 36 Pony Express Bridge westbound and Route 759 ramp | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org)
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO

