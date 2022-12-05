CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has led to the retirement of a marijuana-sniffing dog. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that K9 Blaze is retiring now that possession of 3 ounces or less of marijuana is now legal in the Show-Me State. Given that Blaze is seven years old and had been in service with Deputy Larry Reeves since October 2016, it was determined that teaching her a new skill and reassigning her to a new program was unnecessary.

