Encina Equipment Finance Promotes Nicpon to VP of Operations
Encina Equipment Finance (EEF) promoted Beata Nicpon to vice president of operations. In her role as vice president, Nicpon will lead deal teams responsible for documenting and funding new commercial leases and loans; as well as the mentoring and coaching of existing and new members of the operations team. She will continue to report to Jamie Giaquinto, senior managing director and operations leader at EFF.
MAZO Capital Solutions Partners with Hetherington Advisors
MAZO Capital Solutions, a commercial finance company, partnered with Hetherington Advisors, an Atlanta-based consultancy specializing in execution, innovation and technology solutions for equipment financing and leasing companies. This partnership will help MAZO develop strategic partnerships, identify capital market opportunities and secure lending facilities. The founder of Hetherington, Ed Hetherington, brings...
Clicklease Selects Consult Disrupt to Lead RFP Analysis
Clicklease selected Consult Disrupt, a consulting organization formed to support equipment finance organizations with their day-to-day operations and technology related projects, to lead its RFP system selection process. “I am excited to collaborate with Christy Riegert from Riegert Coaching and the Clicklease team on this technology transformation initiative,” Jesse Johnson,...
Geminus Acquisition & Management Hires Wilson as VP of Securitization
Geminus Acquisition & Management hired Terri Wilson as vice president of securitization to help drive the growth of underlying lending platforms and new opportunities in flight for 2023. Wilson will assume her role on Jan. 9. Wilson previously spent more than 25 years at VersaBank, where she most recently served...
CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $27.78MM Credit Facility to Applied Optoelectronics
CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, served as agent on a $27.78 million credit facility for Applied Optoelectronics, a provider of fiber-optic networking products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, Applied Optoelectronics (AOI) is a provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet...
CIT Provides $35MM Revolving Credit Facility to Utopia Deals
The asset-based lending business of CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided a $35 million revolving credit facility to Utopia Deals. Based in Plainview, NY, Utopia Deals is a seller of linens, towels, bedding and other products to consumers and to business customers in the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, fitness and spa sectors, among others. The company also has a strong presence on leading online retail platforms. The revolving credit facility will support the company’s working capital needs and growth strategy.
Custom Truck One Source Makes CEO Transition Plan
Custom Truck One Source’s current CEO Fred Ross will retire on March 20. The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the promotion of Ryan McMonagle, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Ross as CEO. Ross will continue his employment with the company as...
ELFA Shares 5 Takeaways from 2022 Compensation Survey During Webinar
The event examined compensation issues and challenges, as well as survey responses from more than 80 equipment finance companies representing a cross section of the equipment finance sector, including independent, bank and captive equipment finance companies. Biggest challenges for HR leaders. The four key areas where HR leaders are focusing...
Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing
Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
