Clicklease Selects Consult Disrupt to Lead RFP Analysis
Clicklease selected Consult Disrupt, a consulting organization formed to support equipment finance organizations with their day-to-day operations and technology related projects, to lead its RFP system selection process. “I am excited to collaborate with Christy Riegert from Riegert Coaching and the Clicklease team on this technology transformation initiative,” Jesse Johnson,...
FirstFinancial Equipment Leasing Acquires NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing (JAML), acquired NorFund Capital, based in Toronto. NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs. The acquisition continues First Financial Equipment Leasing’s growth trajectory.
Geminus Acquisition & Management Hires Wilson as VP of Securitization
Geminus Acquisition & Management hired Terri Wilson as vice president of securitization to help drive the growth of underlying lending platforms and new opportunities in flight for 2023. Wilson will assume her role on Jan. 9. Wilson previously spent more than 25 years at VersaBank, where she most recently served...
Regions Bank Creates Franchise Lending Team Led by Salas
Regions Bank created a franchise lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. Salas and his team will focus on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through specialization in franchise concepts. Salas began his banking career in 1985 at Flagler Federal Savings & Loan in Miami where he worked as...
MAZO Capital Solutions Partners with Hetherington Advisors
MAZO Capital Solutions, a commercial finance company, partnered with Hetherington Advisors, an Atlanta-based consultancy specializing in execution, innovation and technology solutions for equipment financing and leasing companies. This partnership will help MAZO develop strategic partnerships, identify capital market opportunities and secure lending facilities. The founder of Hetherington, Ed Hetherington, brings...
CIT and SMBC Provide $85MM in Debt Financing to NineDot Energy
NineDot Energy, a developer of community-scale clean energy projects backed by global investment firm Carlyle, closed on a new $85 million construction-to-term debt facility. Provided by CIT and SMBC, the facility supports the construction and operation of 11 of NineDot’s battery storage sites in the Bronx, NY; Staten Island, NY; Queens, NY; and Long Island, NY. Combined with NineDot’s existing equity capital base, this new funding solidifies the company’s position as a distributed community energy developer in the New York City metropolitan region, making the local electricity grid more robust while facilitating New York City’s and New York’s push for decarbonization by integrating more clean energy into the grid during times of peak demand.
CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $27.78MM Credit Facility to Applied Optoelectronics
CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, served as agent on a $27.78 million credit facility for Applied Optoelectronics, a provider of fiber-optic networking products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, Applied Optoelectronics (AOI) is a provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet...
Custom Truck One Source Makes CEO Transition Plan
Custom Truck One Source’s current CEO Fred Ross will retire on March 20. The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the promotion of Ryan McMonagle, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Ross as CEO. Ross will continue his employment with the company as...
Trinity Capital to Co-Manage New Joint Venture
Trinity Capital, a provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, entered into an agreement to co-manage a newly formed joint venture, i40, (the JV), with funds and accounts managed by a specialist credit manager with more than $5 billion of assets under management. The JV will invest in loans and equipment financings to growth-stage companies that have been originated by Trinity.
DLL Launches 2023 Workplace Trend Report – The Hybrid Experience
DLL, a global financial solutions provider, launched 2023 Workplace Trend Report – The Hybrid Experience. The report covers the future of the workplace, the hybrid experience and addresses its impact on the industry’s growth and evolution into 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst for DLL to reinvent...
Inovatec Systems Receives ISO 27001 Information Security Certification
Inovatec Systems, a provider of cloud-based software solutions for lenders, received the ISO 27001 certification of its information management system, ensuring that all data privacy and information security activities comply with strict ISO 27001 mandates. The certification was conducted by Schellman Compliance, an ANAB and UKAS accredited certification body based in the United States.
IDC’s Future of Work Predicts Top 10 Improvements for Future of Industry
International Data Corporation unveiled its future of work predictions for 2023 and beyond. The reality of the current global economic, climate and business challenges in the United States requires workers to be a part of dynamic and reconfigurable teams that can quickly adapt to business demands and new market requirements — anytime and anywhere.
NETSOL Technologies Opens Facility in Austin, TX
NETSOL Technologies, a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, opened a new support and delivery center in Austin, TX. The state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to accommodate more than 100 employees who will facilitate the company’s growing customer base across the North American region. “Our modern technology...
