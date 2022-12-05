Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Vivaldi adds Mastodon to its browser
The Vivaldi browser isn’t exactly Google Chrome, but it’s been a pretty popular browser alternative to some of the big brands. It’s been adding new and useful features like being able to automatically close tabs after a certain amount of time. Another future coming to Vivaldi is the integration with Mastodon.
Android Headlines
Waze gets a dedicated Android Automotive app
Google has released a dedicated Waze app for Android Automotive. The popular navigation app is rolling to “select cars with Google built-in,” the company announced on the Waze Blog on Tuesday. A wider rollout is planned for 2023. For those unaware, Android Automotive is different from Android Auto....
Android Headlines
Pixel owners can keep Wi-Fi on in Airplane Mode
Google just released the new update for its Pixel phones, and they brought some useful additions. One of the more notable changes is the ability to keep Wi-Fi on while your Pixel phone is in Airplane mode. In case you don’t know what Airplane mode is, it’s an all-in-one toggle...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold shown in high detail: images & video
The Google Pixel Fold was shown to us by Jon Prosser not long ago. He released images based on the actual product. Now, @OnLeaks partnered up with HowToiSolve to bring us CAD-based renders of the device. The Google Pixel Fold CAD-based images and video surface. In the gallery below the...
Android Headlines
ChatGPT AI chatbot wants to obsolete Google within a few years
While it’s hard to imagine the internet without Google, an AI chatbot called “ChatGPT” is said to be the replacement for Google in the next couple of years. This claim is so bold that it’s hard to believe at first, but ChatGPT has a lot to offer and can go beyond a search engine.
Android Headlines
How to turn off the always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro
With the introduction of the new iPhone 14 in September 2022, Apple also introduced an always-on display for the Pro models (that’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max). It’s about time Apple introduced this feature, after Android first introduced it with the Moto X way back in 2013. But it’s not a homerun like many thought it might be.
Android Headlines
YouTube launches its own Twitch-like gaming emotes
In a recent community post (via The Verge), YouTube announced that it’s rolling out its own custom emotes, called YouTube emotes, thus giving its users a new way of interacting with their favorite creators. Users can access these emotes across YouTube in comment sections and during live chats, though...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13
We’ve already compared the Pixel 7 with the iPhone 14 a while back. In this article, however, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Apple iPhone 13. Some of you may be thinking of upgrading from the iPhone 13, and may find this comparison useful. These two phones are immensely different, but they are somewhat similar in terms of size. Also, if you’re moving from Apple’s ecosystem, Google’s Pixel phones are likely one of the first you’ll consider.
Android Headlines
Best Dynamic Island app for Android is now even better
Back in September, we talked about dynamicSpot, a Dynamic Island app for Android. It basically brought Apple’s Dynamic Island to Android phones, in a way. This is one of the best Dynamic Island apps for Android, and since September, it got constantly updated by the developer. It’s now even better.
Android Headlines
How to view your Ring Cameras on the Web
Ring makes it easy to keep an eye on your home from virtually anywhere. Just open a web browser, and you’ll be good to go. Which is super convenient, if you don’t want to hold your phone all the time, or have it taking up your smart display or TV. And since Ring discontinued the desktop app in January 2022, this is the best way to do it.
Android Headlines
Google reveals what people searched the most in 2022
Google has launched ‘Year in Search’ results for 2022. As most of you know, Google does this every year to give us some insight into what people were most interested in throughout the year. We are going to take a look at the global results, of course. You...
Android Headlines
Android 13 is now rolling out to Nokia X10 & X20
The Nokia X10 and X20 are now receiving Android 13. This update contains the November 2022 patch, and we’re looking at a gradual rollout. Not all markets are included, but we don’t have any detailed information regarding that. The Nokia X10 & X20 are now getting Android 13...
Android Headlines
Disney+ with Ads: Everything You Need To Know
On December 8, Disney+ finally launched its ads tier. So now you can save a few bucks and get Disney+ with ads. But it’s not as simple as just saving a few bucks a month with this plan. There’s some other caveats here, as there was with Netflix. So let’s go over everything that you need to know about Disney+ with ads.
Android Headlines
Amazon Inspire turns shopping into a social media experience
Amazon is the biggest e-commerce company in the world, and it’s constantly finding ways to present products to potential buyers. This involves serving as many products in its customers’ faces as possible. However, according to Phone Arena the company is changing things up a bit. Amazon introduced its new Inspire feed, and it basically turns Amazon shopping into a social media experience.
Android Headlines
Twitter will soon remove 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Twitter is planning to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts from the platform. Elon Musk announced that it’s happening. This means that 1.5 billion currently taken Twitter handles will become available. Twitter is planning to remove a ton of inactive accounts, and free Twitter handles by doing so. So, if...
Android Headlines
OnePlus Nord N300 Review: A pretty phone with a pretty big drawback
OnePlus brought a nice screen and battery to the budget market, but that's not enough to save it. This device was used for more than a month before this review was written. Chinese OEM OnePlus has made a name for itself over the years in the budget smartphone market- as in actual budget phones, not flagship killers. The latest entry in its OnePlus Nord line of affordable smartphones is the OnePlus Nord N300. This phone promises to bring some nice specs to the sub $300 Market.
Android Headlines
iQOO 11 is here with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more
Vivo’s iQOO announced two new flagship smartphones, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro. These two phones are very similar, though there are some differences we’ll talk about. Both are very powerful, though. The iQOO 11 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W charging & more.
Android Headlines
Google and Meta fight off the Congress revenue sharing bill
After defiance from Google and Meta, the revenue sharing bill pushed by the United States Congress meets its end. This bill known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) aims to compensate publishers for web links. The bill would have given publishers negotiation power on revenues from their news articles present on the web.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp Avatar feature is finally rolling out to the public
A few months ago, WABeta Info announced that Meta was working on a WhatsApp Avatar feature. At the time of this announcement, this feature was already available to certain beta testers. Now, this feature is making its way to the global audience via a new update to the WhatsApp application on both Android and iOS.
Android Headlines
The FTC is suing Microsoft over its Activision Blizzard deal
The FTC is officially suing Microsoft to block its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, The Washington Post reports. After nearly a year of seeking regulatory approval for its proposed deal, Microsoft may actually be facing the death of that deal. According to the FTC’s lawsuit, Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard would be anticompetitive.
Comments / 0