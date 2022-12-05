Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Two Dead in Lincoln County Crash
Two people died and another person was seriously injured Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th...
wnax.com
Gavins Point Dam Drops Flows to Winter Levels
As the downstream navigation season ends on the Missouri River, releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton are being reduced to the winter level of twelve thousand cubic feet per second. Flows had been above thirty thousand cfs for most of the fall. John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River...
wnax.com
Big, Messy Storm System Expected Next Week
While the current snow and ice storm exits the region, another system is taking shape for next week. Alex Trellinger at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says this one will be bigger and moving slower…. Trellinger says the critical factor will be where the cold air sets...
