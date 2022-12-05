LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! It seems like the fog never left yesterday morning, lasting through parts of the day and even reinforcing last night. Some dry air has settled in behind a cold front that is making its way down south, but there is just enough moisture at the surface to allow for some light-to-patchy fog to stick around this morning. This should dissipate shortly after the sun rises. Clouds will build in today, becoming mostly cloudy before the end of the morning hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with winds out of the north-to-east at 5-15 mph. Light isolated showers will pop up from the south and west throughout the second half of the day, though most of the daytime hours will remain dry as the rain won’t have an impact on locations in Southwest Oklahoma until the sun goes down. This is good news for those headed out to the annual Share Your Christmas event.

19 HOURS AGO