Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Wassail Fest Saturday In Downtown Paris
Coming to Downtown Paris on Dec. 10 is the Annual Wassail Fest (pronounced waa·sl) 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Stores serve Wassail to compete for The Traveling Trophy. Customers vote on the best Wassail and enter a drawing for door prizes from each store.
easttexasradio.com
Christmas Lights And Carriage Rides
The Christmas lights, carriage rides, festive shopping, and dining continue in downtown Mt Pleasant! You can make your carriage ride reservation by going online through Christmas Eve. Our website has the online information for Four winds Carriage Company. https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Area Christmas Activities
Experience a vintage horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Paris tomorrow beginning at 5:30 pm. Enjoy the Christmas season’s lights, atmosphere, sights, and sounds while riding around Bywaters Park and the Downtown Plaza. For additional information, you may call Carolyn at 903-782-6215. Check out “Christmas in the Park,” a...
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Council Awards Senior Citizens Center Contract
The Sulphur Springs City Council has awarded the bid to construct a new Senior Citizens Center on Oak Avenue. Hawk Builders, LLC submitted the winning request of $4,575,029.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Chamber Connection/Christmas Activities
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 9)
Wednesday afternoon at 12:19, officers worked with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the police lobby, who delayed making a report last Sunday because he was running late for church. He stated he had entered his unlocked truck in the 4300 block of Castlegate Drive and saw that someone had rummaged through his vehicle, and his pistol and a shotgun were missing. His wallet with cards and ID had been moved but not taken. The victim wasn’t concerned with getting his guns back but did not want to be implicated by his weapons in a potential crime by the thief’s behavior.
easttexasradio.com
PHS Choir Students Earn Pre-Area Chairs
TK McGee – 8th chair Bass. PHS Choir is under the direction of Grace Henderson and assisted by Lindsay McCarter.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
easttexasradio.com
Update Chisum ISD Under Soft Lockdown
UPdate – a suspect was taken into custody. Chisum ISD is currentlyin a soft lockdown due to an internet post (12.9.2022). The Chisum ISD Police Department and local authorities have been made aware of the situation and are actively investigating. If parents/guardians choose to pick their students up from school, please call ahead and your student can be signed out at the exterior door. Visitors will not be allowed into the building. If you have any questions please contact the campus office at 903-737-2830.
easttexasradio.com
Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse
It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
easttexasradio.com
Como Man Jailed On Parole Warrant
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a man Monday night after stopping him for walking on the wrong side of Taylor Street in Como. A computer check revealed that 41-year-old James Edward Miller, Jr. of Como, was wanted for Violation of his Parole. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.
easttexasradio.com
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
4 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead and seven are injured following a five car crash on State Highway 19 about two miles south of Birthright in Hopkins County on Sunday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. “One of those vehicles had four people that were killed as a result of the […]
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
easttexasradio.com
MPISD – News
Mount Pleasant Junior High coach, Crystal Jackson, reacts to the surprise from MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall. Wednesday, December 7, was the annual “Ham Day” in MPISD, where all staff members are traditionally gifted a Christmas ham. But this year, instead of ham, MPISD staff members received “bread” in the form of $500! Superintendent Judd Marshall, Deputy Superintendent Deb Malone, Director of Facilities Van Bowen, and members of the MPISD Board of Trustees were on hand all day Wednesday passing out Christmas greetings and the surprise.
Comments / 1