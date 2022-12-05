ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

easttexasradio.com

Man Convicted In Upshur County In Baseball Bat Assault

After deliberating only 13 minutes, an Upshur County jury convicted Robert Buchanan of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state accused Buchanan of nearly killing his girlfriend with a baseball bat after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. The court sentenced him to life in prison because of his extensive criminal record, which included seven convictions for violent felonies.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Man Sentenced In Double Murder

The Fifth Judicial District Court sentenced a Cass County jail escapee who murdered two people and burned a camper with their bodies inside to life in prison without parole. Tuesday, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer. He also claimed guilt for numerous other felonies related to his escape.
CASS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Como Man Jailed On Parole Warrant

Hopkins County Deputies arrested a man Monday night after stopping him for walking on the wrong side of Taylor Street in Como. A computer check revealed that 41-year-old James Edward Miller, Jr. of Como, was wanted for Violation of his Parole. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.
COMO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Power 95.9

67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6

Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
TEXARKANA, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Seeking Information on Murder Suspect

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking the location of Jamauri Davis in connection to the shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam, 19. Davis is considered armed & dangerous. If you have any information please share, call 911 or the Texarkana Arkansas Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 798-3154. TAPD Media Release:
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Hustler Hollywood opens despite community push back

Some Christmas shopping was done for around 250 families in and around the Texarkana area. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Charles Spraberry pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Spraberry pled guilty to capital murder for...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 12.12.22

PLACE: The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse, At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. Commissioners’ Court Will consider the Following Items For Discussion and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise across South Arkansas

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus rose Wednesday across the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases were up by 10 in Ouachita County, seven in Union County and five in Columbia County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the area. COVID-19 Metrics...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Longtime McCurtain County reserve deputy passes away

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of its own right now. On Monday, Dec. 5, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about the death of Reserve Deputy Bobby Lee Glover of Valliant, Okla. The sheriff’s office says Glover served as a reserve deputy for 20 years.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
menastar.com

Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting on State Line Avenue

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a Texarkana man. The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of 4524 North State Line Avenue. Police say Joseph Ross, 26, was in the parking lot of a gas station when gunshots were fired. Ross was taken...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
DAINGERFIELD, TX

