280E, credit card payments and more: ‘Ask me anything’ about NY cannabis with Jeffrey Hoffman
Jeffrey Hoffman is a New York City-based attorney who hosts “Ask Me Anything about Cannabis Legalization in New York” each week on LinkedIn. Hoffman and NY Cannabis Insider have partnered to bring those sessions into print in a Q&A format. Hoffman’s practice focuses on cannabis industry clients, including...
With DASNY dropping the ball, NYS just changed course on its cannabis retail rollout
The Office of Cannabis Management today announced the rules governing retail delivery, in addition to dropping a bomb that the state’s first cannabis dispensary operators will now be allowed to secure their own locations – a 180-degree turn from earlier this year, when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
NY Dems eye revamped expanded child tax credit for families across the state
Albany, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers want reduce poverty by putting money back in New York parents’ pockets. Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D- Brooklyn) and other legislators will unveil a measure Thursday modeled on the lapsed federal child tax credit that backers say could decrease child poverty in the state by as much as 19%.
Barclay: Negating nuclear energy is the wrong approach for NY (Your Letters)
A recent commentary appearing on Syracuse.com (“No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future,” Dec. 2, 2022) gives a misguided and one-sided view of nuclear energy in New York state. In the piece, the authors summarily dismiss any value of nuclear energy and call for the closing of three Oswego County facilities — Nine Mile Point (Units 1 and 2) and FitzPatrick.
Reform NY parole to let people like me prove they can change (Guest Opinion by Ronald Dennis)
Ronald Dennis, of Syracuse, is a formerly incarcerated New Yorker and leader with VOCAL-NY, a statewide organization that builds power among low-income people directly impacted by HIV/AIDS, the drug war, mass incarceration and homelessness.. No one can change their past, but everyone can change their future with enough work. I...
We can do better to train, support, pay child protective workers (Guest Opinion by Kaylee Lammers)
Kaylee Lammers, of Baldwinsville, is pursuing a master’s in public health at the University of Minnesota. A year and a half ago, Jordan Brooks from Palermo, New York, malnourished and deathly sick, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The events leading up to Jordan’s death, unfortunately, are...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
Appeals court allows New York state to keep enforcing new gun law
New York — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday...
Race for Central New York House seat ranks among nation’s most expensive
Washington – The election for Central New York’s seat in Congress ended as one of the most expensive races in the nation, with more than $16 million spent by the candidates and political groups, new data shows. Most of the money came from political parties and special-interest groups...
Ending nuclear power would do more harm than good (Your Letters)
The recent guest opinion voicing opposition to both existing and new nuclear power generation in New York state is disappointing and shows a lack of understanding of our grid. Firstly, the article makes an incorrect comparison about CO2 emissions. If history is any teacher, the plants, if closed like Indian Point, would not be replaced by renewables, but by natural gas. This replacement did not just cause an increase in emissions but also lead to an increase in power bills.
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
Flint, Mich. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democrat to independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of...
Bistro 1926 in DeWitt brings dining back to Drumlins (Dining Out Review)
DeWitt, N.Y. — Typically, we don’t order pork chops at restaurants but the description on the menu at Bistro 1926 at Drumlins Country Club pulled us in. The very detailed ingredient list for the Frenched pork chop ($27) — where the meat is removed from the bone and left exposed — included beetroot puree, pistachio chimichurri, sweet potato, Brussels sprout blend, and maple dark rum glaze.
Outdoor recreation group calls new 110-foot bridge in Tug Hill state forest a ‘game changer’
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just opened a new bridge over Little Sandy Creek Bridge, in Winona State Forest. The 110-foot wooden structure is located in the Tug Hill town of Boylston, in Oswego County. The new bridge is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek...
Rape, strangulation, menacing: 294 arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 66.
Medical examiner determines woman was stabbed to death in Van Buren condo, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A woman found dead in a Van Buren condo Tuesday was stabbed to death, troopers said. An autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Leora A. Chilson, 74, died from multiple stab wounds to her neck, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Wednesday.
Esports action hits fever pitch as Section III schools battle for state supremacy
Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York’s best high school video game players have been sorting themselves out between the elite and the also-rans this week. The fall/winter Esports season is concluding with state playoffs. Section III schools such as Baldwinsville, West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse, East Syracuse Minoa, Cortland and Phoenix have been matching skills against other New York teams in Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League. Esports also has a winter/spring season, which begins after the holidays.
High school roundup: Third-quarter run guides Weedsport girls basketball to win over LaFayette
A big third quarter aided Weedsport’s effort to a 60-47 win over LaFayette in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday. The Warriors were holding on to a 25-23 lead at the intermission. Weedsport, however, ignited a 29-8 run in the third quarter for a 54-31 advantage against the Lancers. LaFayette molded together a 16-6 effort in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
