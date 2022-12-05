ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Syracuse.com

With DASNY dropping the ball, NYS just changed course on its cannabis retail rollout

The Office of Cannabis Management today announced the rules governing retail delivery, in addition to dropping a bomb that the state’s first cannabis dispensary operators will now be allowed to secure their own locations – a 180-degree turn from earlier this year, when the agency said these business owners would be required to take a location provided by The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
Syracuse.com

Barclay: Negating nuclear energy is the wrong approach for NY (Your Letters)

A recent commentary appearing on Syracuse.com (“No place for nuclear in NY’s clean energy future,” Dec. 2, 2022) gives a misguided and one-sided view of nuclear energy in New York state. In the piece, the authors summarily dismiss any value of nuclear energy and call for the closing of three Oswego County facilities — Nine Mile Point (Units 1 and 2) and FitzPatrick.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
MANHATTAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Ending nuclear power would do more harm than good (Your Letters)

The recent guest opinion voicing opposition to both existing and new nuclear power generation in New York state is disappointing and shows a lack of understanding of our grid. Firstly, the article makes an incorrect comparison about CO2 emissions. If history is any teacher, the plants, if closed like Indian Point, would not be replaced by renewables, but by natural gas. This replacement did not just cause an increase in emissions but also lead to an increase in power bills.
Syracuse.com

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

Flint, Mich. — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts...
FLINT, MI
Syracuse.com

Bistro 1926 in DeWitt brings dining back to Drumlins (Dining Out Review)

DeWitt, N.Y. — Typically, we don’t order pork chops at restaurants but the description on the menu at Bistro 1926 at Drumlins Country Club pulled us in. The very detailed ingredient list for the Frenched pork chop ($27) — where the meat is removed from the bone and left exposed — included beetroot puree, pistachio chimichurri, sweet potato, Brussels sprout blend, and maple dark rum glaze.
DEWITT, NY
Syracuse.com

Esports action hits fever pitch as Section III schools battle for state supremacy

Syracuse, N.Y. — Central New York’s best high school video game players have been sorting themselves out between the elite and the also-rans this week. The fall/winter Esports season is concluding with state playoffs. Section III schools such as Baldwinsville, West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse, East Syracuse Minoa, Cortland and Phoenix have been matching skills against other New York teams in Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League. Esports also has a winter/spring season, which begins after the holidays.
Syracuse.com

High school roundup: Third-quarter run guides Weedsport girls basketball to win over LaFayette

A big third quarter aided Weedsport’s effort to a 60-47 win over LaFayette in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday. The Warriors were holding on to a 25-23 lead at the intermission. Weedsport, however, ignited a 29-8 run in the third quarter for a 54-31 advantage against the Lancers. LaFayette molded together a 16-6 effort in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
