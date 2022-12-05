ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Report Card for Week 13 Against Denver Broncos

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUWOi_0jXjBdaA00

The Ravens dealt with injuries and beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in Week 13. Baltimore improved to 8-4 on the season. Here's their Report Card.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens dealt with injuries and beat the Denver Broncos 10-9 in Week 13.

Baltimore improved to 8-4 on the season.

Here's their Report Card.

Offense

Quarterbacks — The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson after one quarter because of a knee injury. The injury is not expected to end Jackson's season and he could be out "days or weeks," according to coach John Harbaugh. Backup Tyler Huntley ran for a 2-yard score with 28 seconds left for an improbable victory. Huntley completed 27 of 37 passes for 187 yards with an interception. Huntley also ran for 41 yards on 10 carries. He was thrown into a tough situation. Grade: C+

Running Backs — Gus Edwards rushed for 12 yards on six carries. Kenyan Drake had 29 yards on seven carries. The Broncos stacked the box and were going to make the Ravens beat them through the air Overall, the Ravens had 103 yards rushing. Grade: C-

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends — Damarcus Robinson had seven catches for 41 yards. Devin Duvernay caught six passes for 43 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews also had a clutch four catches for 53 yards. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely overcame a shoulder injury and four catches for 30 yards. Grade: C+

Offensive Line — Baltimore was playing without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Pat Mekari, who was also dealing with a lower-body injury, split time with rookie Daniel Faalele protecting Jackson's blindside. Right guard Kevin Zeitler had a solid game. The Ravens allowed four sacks, one of which led to Jackson's injury. Grade: D+

Defense

Defensive Line — The Broncos to 88 yards rushing on 28 carries. Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, and Broderick Washington each played well. The Ravens did a good job collapsing the pocket. Grade: B

Linebackers — Patrick Queen had to be carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a thigh injury. His status is uncertain. Odafe Oweh earned his second sack of the season. Roquan Smith was a tone-setter and had a team-high 11 tackles. Grade: B+

Secondary — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards. Cornerback Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey were solid in coverage. Humphrey had his third sack of the season. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was back in the lineup and had five tackles. He's showing a huge upside. Grade: B+

Special Teams

Justin Tucker converted his only field goal attempt from 26 yards. Rookie punter Jordan Stout booted six punts for 303 yards, averaging 50.5 yards per punt (47.3 net) and pinning a season-high five inside the 20-yard line. Teams are trying to neutralize returner Devin Duvernay. Grade: B

Coaching

The Ravens will be criticized for an ugly win, but they don't care. The team did what it had to do to come away with a victory in December. The Ravens had to overcome multiple injuries throughout the game. With some of the challenges each week, it is personnel or coaching? Grade: C

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RavenCountry

Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't move much in the Week 14 Power Rankings after beating the Broncos 10-9. Here's the Roundup. Analysis: “With Lamar Jackson on a week-to-week injury diagnosis, the Ravens remain in a kind of a holding pattern. They have been unable to reclaim the best of what they were and are forced to do what they (unfortunately) do best: scrap, fight and claw.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens — Steelers Week 14 Predictions

BALTIMORE — The predictions are mixed for the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. Analysis: "Seven of the last nine meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score. This game will likely be the same. With both offenses struggling to score points, this matchup will also be another smash-mouth affair. The Ravens need a win to stay atop the AFC North and they will make just enough plays to edge the Steelers."
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Betting Trends

The Ravens are underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Tyler Huntley stepping in for the injured Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel. Moneyline: BAL: (+124) | PIT: (-146) Spread: BAL: +2.5 (-104) | PIT: -2.5 (-118) Total: 36.5 —Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy