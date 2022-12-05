69-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Poway (Poway, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday.

The accident occurred near the turning from Edgemoor Street onto Midland Road just after 9 a.m.

According to the officials, the victim was struck while she was walking her dog in a marked crosswalk. A Ford Ranger had been turning off Edgemoor Street onto Midland Road when it struck her.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The dog is reported to be unharmed. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

The driver of the vehicle, identified only as a 35-year-old man, claimed not to have seen the victim when she was crossing the road.

The fatal accident is still being investigated.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

