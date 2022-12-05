ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
DERIDDER, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Damage to Property After Allegedly Firing a Gun and Striking A Neighbor’s Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Damage to Property After Allegedly Firing a Gun and Striking A Neighbor’s Home. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 6, 2022, that on December 5, at around 11:00 p.m., deputies were summoned to a home on Alvin Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, in response to gunshots heard in the neighborhood. Deputies were also advised that one of the nearby homeowners had noticed damage to his residence consistent with a firearms projectile.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man charged with aggravated damage to property

A Sulphur man is accused of firing gunshots and damaging an area home Monday night on Alvin Road. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies located a bullet hole in the victim’s bedroom window. They also observed damage caused from a projectile to the closet door and a dresser in the room.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

St. Louis girls basketball team bus involved in wreck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls basketball team was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Second Street Friday afternoon. There were no injuries to the players or to anyone else on the bus, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lake Charles American Press

Woman accused of fatally beating roommate

An Oberlin woman is accused of beating her roommate to death last month during an altercation. Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Nov. 26 death of her roommate, 68-year-old Norbert Broussard, also of Oberlin. Demaioribus was initially...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Oberlin water turned off Monday, schools closed

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Oberlin schools will be closed Monday due to a main water line repair, Allen Parish school officials said. Water will be turned off in the Town of Oberlin around 8 a.m. to repair a water main break. The water will remain off for around 2 to 4 hours.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana

5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy