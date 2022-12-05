Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma Rep. talks impacts of banning TikTok for government employees
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt banned state agencies from using TikTok Thursday, and the City of Tulsa followed suit the next day. Gov. Stitt claimed it’s the right move to protect the state government’s cybersecurity, it comes at the cost of significant exposure to a hard-to-reach audience.
KTUL
FBI comments on bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country Schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Oklahoma said it is aware of numerous swatting incidents across the state and nation where reports of an active shooter were made. "We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due...
KTUL
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
KTUL
Mayor Bynum recognizes exceptional women to be honored at 2023 Pinnacle Awards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum celebrated women making an impact in our community Thursday. YWCA Tulsa partnered with the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women to announce honorees of the 2023 Pinnacle Awards. Local members got a chance to nominate women who they believed are...
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
KTUL
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
KTUL
Clinic-on-wheels brings medical care to Oklahoma's rural communities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All the medical services a client can access at Green Country Behavioral Health Services outpatient building can now be accessed at a clinic on wheel. The Care-A-Van has been active for less than a month, but it’s already making impacts in Oklahoma’s most rural areas.
KTUL
Tulsa County DA's Office to remember homicide victims at Trees of Remembrance Ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's office will host the Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Monday night. This event is a chance for families of homicide victims to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crimes. Starting at 6 p.m., the tree...
KTUL
YES Tulsa, crisis center for children opens facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I’m just so excited to hear that something is being done like this in our city," said parent Karen Sullivan, happy to hear about the opening of YES Tulsa, a 24/7 walk-in facility aimed at helping youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis.
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
KTUL
Bartlesville police chief speaks about allegations made against officer
TULSA, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the officer under investigation by two agencies is currently suspended with pay in accordance with department policy. That officer, who Roles said has been with BPD for "several years" and serves in an advanced role, is accused of inappropriate sexual...
KTUL
Citizen Potawatomi Nation launches college level language courses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is launching college level language courses in its traditional language, Bodéwadmimwen. There has been a push in more recent years to preserve Native American languages in the U.S. Out of the 300 indigenous languages once spoken in American, only 175 remain.
KTUL
Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
KTUL
Oklahoma Historical Society puts aft wheel from USS Oklahoma on display
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Oklahoma Historical Society is highlighting the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which received the brunt of the initial attacks. The OHS interim director pulled the aft wheel from the vessel and put it on display on the first...
KTUL
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
KTUL
15-year-old student brings BB gun to Okmulgee High School, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department took a 15-year-old Okmulgee High School student into custody on Thursday after a BB gun was found in her possession. Okmulgee police received a report just before 11 a.m. Thursday that a student had brought a gun to the high school and that the school went into lockdown.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
KTUL
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
KTUL
Radioactive material found near Broken Arrow elementary school, neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Environmental Protection Agency has identified thousands of tons of radioactive material less than a mile from a Broken Arrow neighborhood and elementary school. The EPA said it is taking the necessary measures to prevent community exposure. The radioactive material was found at a former...
KTUL
Tulsa Salvation Army still has 300 Angels to adopt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With two weeks until Christmas, Tulsa's Salvation Army is hoping to get 300 more Angels adopted for the holidays. An "Angel" is someone who might receive any gifts for the holidays. The Salvation Army put their wish lists on a paper angel and put the angels on a Christmas Tree for caring people to "adopt".
