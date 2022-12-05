Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
A boil-water notice in Houston made national news. In rural Texas, it’s a way of life.
GRAPELAND — On the same day that 2 million residents in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city faced a boil-water notice that garnered national attention, a water system near this tiny East Texas town issued similar warnings to customers, marking the 68th boil-water notice issued this calendar year. And while...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Amber alerts raise awareness of missing children
While speculation has arisen about the number of Amber alerts on the upswing in Brazos County, the executive director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said it’s the amount of community support for the cause that actually has increased. November was a busy month, Chuck Fleeger said, however...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley residents donate during annual Food for Families Food Drive
Wednesday marked KBTX-TV’s 27th annual Food for Families Food Drive, where food and monetary donations were collected for 13 hours at the Brazos Center in Bryan, to be dispersed to food pantries across the Brazos Valley and beyond through the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The drive raised more than...
Comments / 0