Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
Charleston Gazette Mail. December 2, 2022. It looks as if Jimbo TV has been renewed for a fourth season. Gov. Jim Justice says he’s lifting the state of emergency, in place since 2020 because of COVID-19, at the beginning of the new year, but he’s going to continue to do his televised briefings.
Governor's race broke Pennsylvania campaign spending record
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spending in Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial race blew past the record set eight years ago, topping $110 million largely because of Democrat Josh Shapiro's powerhouse fundraising in a race that took on national significance. That beat the $82 million spent in the 2014 election in...
Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
Upstate SC school districts work together to find teachers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Several dozen school districts in the Upstate are pooling resources to recruit teachers. The new marketing campaign, called Teach at the Top, was in the works before the pandemic exacerbated teacher shortages statewide. Now, the districts say it’s even more critical. The effort is...
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID-19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
AG: Tennessee to receive $13M from Juul settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says the state will get $13 million from a nearly $440 million settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs spread among 33 states and Puerto Rico. In a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says the agreement helps ensure JUUL won't...
Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they have found no evidence linking gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations that cost thousands of customers their power, though multiple state and federal agencies continue to investigate. Kevin Wheeler,...
Judge dismisses criminal charges against ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Judge dismisses criminal charges against ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. December 4, 2022. Editorial: Minton guided high court through difficult times with integrity. Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., a Bowling Green resident, has only a few weeks left in his role. He is retiring and leaving a court system he guided through difficult times.
Recounts reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners in Alaska races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race reaffirmed Republican Cathy Giessel as the winner, while a recount of an Anchorage House race reaffirmed Republican Rep. Tom McKay as the winner. The Senate recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the...
Observers in Waco say US headed for recession, Texas may weather storm
Recession is coming, but Texas and Waco may weather the economic storm better than other areas, said Sandeep Mazumder, dean of Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business, during a forecasting conference the school hosted Thursday. More than 200 people attended the event presented by the Greater Waco Chamber of...
Ross picked for top post in Tennessee National Guard
Gov. Bill Lee has picked Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II to lead the Tennessee National Guard. A governor’s office news release says Ross will serve as adjutant general and commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military beginning Jan. 21. He will replace Major General Jeff Holmes, who will...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. December 5, 2022. Editorial: SC Ports Authority should pursue its worthy goal of becoming the greenest port. Nestled down in our recent news report on the S.C. State Ports Authority’s creation of 22 acres of salt marsh along Drum Island was a very important and hopeful morsel: President and CEO Barbara Melvin noted the agency aims to become “the greenest port in the Southeast.”
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted
HONOLULU (AP) — The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn't find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman's husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding flow creeping toward key Big Island highway, scientists say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Suburban St. Louis man shot and killed by police detective
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for the 48-year-old man on Wednesday in connection with several crimes...
Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds was moving into the northern Sierra Nevada late Friday where as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow is forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued...
California man, 88, charged with killing girl in car crash
INDIO, Calif. (AP) — An 88-year-old Southern California man has been charged with killing a 9-year-old girl with his car in a crash a year ago. The Desert Sun reported Friday that Robert William Hanson of Desert Hot Springs has been charged with counts including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, reckless driving and driving without a license.
Smokies national park finishes rules for air tours
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say they have finished a plan that establishes rules for touring the park by air. A news release says the plan allows up to 946 air tours annually on six routes over the park and up to a half-mile outside the park’s boundary at an altitude above 2,600 feet.
