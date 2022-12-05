ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis, First Lady announce funding for Hurricane Ian victims

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE3p0_0jXj9Xlh00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis appeared together at a press conference Monday to announce funding for victims of Hurricane Ian.

The DeSantis’ made the announcement with Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, at the American Legion Post #103 in Punta Gorda.

According to DeSantis, the state will provide $25 million in funding to help verified nonprofit organizations restore homes destroyed or made uninhabitable by Ian. The money will go toward the building materials needed for repairs to make the homes livable.

“Not only do we think that would be filling a need, but we also think we can do it quicker and more efficiently than FEMA,” DeSantis told reporters. “We want to cut through bureaucracy.”

The Florida Disaster Fund also raised $45 million in donations, which will to go 17 nonprofits helping communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Watch the press conference in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 23

Cat Scratch
4d ago

He says the $25 million is from florida but what did he do with the $2 billion the federal gov gave him? Remember florida gov voted against providing hurricane relief $? Why is that taking so long to get to the ppl? Also why is this rollout so slow? I’m sure it will be like the covid money from the feds that he bragged was his budget surplus but was really just $ he never gave to the citizens that needed it.

Reply(1)
12
jessica veltri
4d ago

$25 million??? ha! desantis political investors have more than that available in cash. this is laughable. Ian caused between 53-74 BILLION in damage, not to mention loss of life...

Reply(13)
11
libracam61
4d ago

DAMN! How long does it take after a hurricane to get funds? How Grateful that is but what a shameful thing that people have been living in inhabitable conditions since Hurricane Ian then here comes Hurricane Nichole making conditions even more catastrophic.. This is December conditions have been so bad that help from out of state are leaving. The elderly and handicap are left trying to clean up, just clean by themselves. FEMA hasn’t helped much and the insurance companies, well that’s a joke too. 25 Million I hope it goes to those who need it the most. Only those of us know and understand what it’s like to be wiped out by a catastrophic hurricane. Most of us don’t care to camp anymore after that..

Reply
8
Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency

Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

United Property & Casualty Insurance ending business in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s property insurance crisis just claimed another company.  In just a few months, United Property & Casualty Insurance plans to end business in the Sunshine State. The company is responsible for more than 140,000 insurance policies in Florida, according to numbers from November. So, what’s in store for those homeowners now? […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

121K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy