DeSantis, First Lady announce funding for Hurricane Ian victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis appeared together at a press conference Monday to announce funding for victims of Hurricane Ian.

The DeSantis’ made the announcement with Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, at the American Legion Post #103 in Punta Gorda.

According to DeSantis, the state will provide $25 million in funding to help verified nonprofit organizations restore homes destroyed or made uninhabitable by Ian. The money will go toward the building materials needed for repairs to make the homes livable.

“Not only do we think that would be filling a need, but we also think we can do it quicker and more efficiently than FEMA,” DeSantis told reporters. “We want to cut through bureaucracy.”

The Florida Disaster Fund also raised $45 million in donations, which will to go 17 nonprofits helping communities impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Watch the press conference in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.