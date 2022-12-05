Read full article on original website
UMaine Women’s Basketball Drops 4th in a Row – Lose to Fordham 57-51
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost their 4th game in a row, falling to the Fordham Rams 57-51, Thursday night at The Pit in the Memorial Gymnasium. Maine led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter but trailed 26-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 40-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Watch Orono’s Ruth White Compete in 43rd National XC Championships
Orono's Ruth White is in San Diego getting ready to compete in the National XC Championships, which will take place at 9:15 am Pacific Time - 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Ruth's qualifying time of 17:51.8 makes her the 23rd fastest of the 41 qualifiers. You can watch the race and...
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
UMaine Men’s Basketball Beats UMaine Augusta 103-67 Stopping 3-game Skid
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team beat UMaine Augusta 103-67 at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium in Orono, Thursday night, snapping their 3-game losing streak. The Black Bears led 48-33 at the Half. They outrebounded The Moose 48-31 and turned the ball over only 9 times, compared to UMaine Augusta's 16 turnovers.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
Cheverus Stags Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Cheverus Stags visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 PM from Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past...
Brewer Boys Down Skowhegan 60-37 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Skowhegan 60-37 on the opening night of the 2022-23 season, December 9th, in Skohegan. Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI Girls Rally to Beat John Bapst 53-46 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team trailed the majority of the game, but rallied to outscore John Bapst 17-7 in the 4th Quarter and beat the Crusaders 53-46 in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 9th. John Bapst led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-20 at the...
Penobscot Pioneers Girls Hockey Pick Up 2nd Win of the Season – Beat Winslow 3-2
The Penobscot Pioneers picked up their 2nd win of the season on Tuesday, December 6th, defeating Winslow 3-2 at the Ice Vault in Augusta. The Pioneers are now 2-1 on the season. They play at Yarmouth on Saturday, December 10th at 6 p.m.
Tatum, Brown Lead Celtics to Easy 125-98 Win over Suns
The hardest task these days for the Boston Celtics might be staying humble. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench and the rolling Celtics embarrassed the sloppy Phoenix Suns 125-98 on Wednesday night. "You enjoy the moment, but you've got to...
Poll: Sox fans, how are you feeling after Padres sign Bogaerts?
Well, yesterday was an emotional rollercoaster inside Red Sox Nation, was it not?. The entire hot stove was basically condensed into one day. It began with Boston signing Kenley Jansen, who led the NL in saves a year ago. Excitement spiked when the Sox made Masataka Yoshida a 100-million-dollar-man ($90mil contract, $15mil posting fee) but all good feelings were quickly dashed when the late night news rolled in that Xander Bogaerts would be joining the San Diego Padres for the next 11 years to the tune of $280 million.
Ticket TV’s top 10 football plays from the fall [Video]
Take a look back at some of the best plays from Ticket TV's fall coverage of high school football and vote for up to your three favorites!. Congrats to Old Town's Rhiannon Bousquet (53%), Hermon's Natalia Tardie (13%) and Hermon's Michaela Saulter (9%) for receiving the most votes in our girls soccer top 10 video.
Poll: Do you trust Chaim Bloom to lead the Red Sox?
The original idea for today's Drive Poll was "the Red Sox offseason will be a success if..." but then I realized there were simply too many potential answers to have to sift through. From locking up Xander Bogaerts and/or Rafael Devers long-term, to adding a couple additional bats, to the...
Poll: How many hundreds of millions is Rafael Devers worth?
It's time to turn our attention to Rafael Devers. The 25-year-old All-Star stud third baseman of the Boston Red Sox, at least for one more year. I'm not even going to bother saying that a Devers extension needs to happen this offseason to put Red Sox Nation at ease. No need to waste the energy or characters on heading down that rabbit hole.
Red Sox Sign Reliever Chris Martin to $17.5M, 2-year Deal
Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024.
