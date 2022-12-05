ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine Women’s Basketball Drops 4th in a Row – Lose to Fordham 57-51

The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost their 4th game in a row, falling to the Fordham Rams 57-51, Thursday night at The Pit in the Memorial Gymnasium. Maine led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter but trailed 26-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 40-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Cheverus Stags Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV

The Cheverus Stags visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 PM from Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past...
Brewer Boys Down Skowhegan 60-37 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Skowhegan 60-37 on the opening night of the 2022-23 season, December 9th, in Skohegan. Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Tatum, Brown Lead Celtics to Easy 125-98 Win over Suns

The hardest task these days for the Boston Celtics might be staying humble. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench and the rolling Celtics embarrassed the sloppy Phoenix Suns 125-98 on Wednesday night. "You enjoy the moment, but you've got to...
Poll: Sox fans, how are you feeling after Padres sign Bogaerts?

Well, yesterday was an emotional rollercoaster inside Red Sox Nation, was it not?. The entire hot stove was basically condensed into one day. It began with Boston signing Kenley Jansen, who led the NL in saves a year ago. Excitement spiked when the Sox made Masataka Yoshida a 100-million-dollar-man ($90mil contract, $15mil posting fee) but all good feelings were quickly dashed when the late night news rolled in that Xander Bogaerts would be joining the San Diego Padres for the next 11 years to the tune of $280 million.
Ticket TV’s top 10 football plays from the fall [Video]

Take a look back at some of the best plays from Ticket TV's fall coverage of high school football and vote for up to your three favorites!. Congrats to Old Town's Rhiannon Bousquet (53%), Hermon's Natalia Tardie (13%) and Hermon's Michaela Saulter (9%) for receiving the most votes in our girls soccer top 10 video.
Poll: Do you trust Chaim Bloom to lead the Red Sox?

The original idea for today's Drive Poll was "the Red Sox offseason will be a success if..." but then I realized there were simply too many potential answers to have to sift through. From locking up Xander Bogaerts and/or Rafael Devers long-term, to adding a couple additional bats, to the...
BOSTON, MA
Poll: How many hundreds of millions is Rafael Devers worth?

It's time to turn our attention to Rafael Devers. The 25-year-old All-Star stud third baseman of the Boston Red Sox, at least for one more year. I'm not even going to bother saying that a Devers extension needs to happen this offseason to put Red Sox Nation at ease. No need to waste the energy or characters on heading down that rabbit hole.
BOSTON, MA
Red Sox Sign Reliever Chris Martin to $17.5M, 2-year Deal

Right-handed reliever Chris Martin and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Martin gets a $4 million signing bonus, of which $1 million is payable this month, $1.5 million next June and $1.5 million in June 2024. He has salaries of $6 million next season and $7.5 million in 2024.
Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

