If D.J. Reed does not sound upset about being overlooked, it’s because he is used to it. Out of Kansas State, Reed slipped into the fifth round in the 2018 draft. His first years with Robert Saleh’s 49ers, the now head coach for the Jets “screwed up” with Reed, Saleh said, by shoehorning the cornerback into a nickel corner spot. After two quiet seasons, Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was waived ahead of the 2020 season. The Seahawks claimed him and, upon Reed returning to health, moved him back to the outside, leading to two solid seasons. After signing a...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO