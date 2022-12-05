Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
Eagles’ stud receiver duo poses mismatch for Giants’ weakened secondary
A.J. Brown isn’t the one who secured Brian Daboll a national championship ring. If the Giants need any reminders that the Eagles have more than one game-changing receiver, their head coach can show the film of his most memorable play call as an offensive coordinator. In his one year at Alabama, Daboll called “four verticals” on a second-and-26 and a streaking DeVonta Smith caught a 41-yard walk-off touchdown pass in an overtime win against Georgia in the College Football Playoff. So, the Giants are aware of the pick-your-poison conundrum presented by a wide receiver corps led by Brown and Smith. “Anytime you play...
Dominant season finally bringing Jets’ D.J. Reed deserved recognition
If D.J. Reed does not sound upset about being overlooked, it’s because he is used to it. Out of Kansas State, Reed slipped into the fifth round in the 2018 draft. His first years with Robert Saleh’s 49ers, the now head coach for the Jets “screwed up” with Reed, Saleh said, by shoehorning the cornerback into a nickel corner spot. After two quiet seasons, Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle and was waived ahead of the 2020 season. The Seahawks claimed him and, upon Reed returning to health, moved him back to the outside, leading to two solid seasons. After signing a...
Undefeated teams Gore, Fairview collide in Class A championship game
By Patrick Kays Gore photo by George Mitchell Gore's historic season will come to a close on Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma. The Pirates were at the same location for the Class A championship last year, but watching in the stands. This ...
Former Knicks coach Larry Brown steps down at Memphis due to health concerns
Former New York Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his position with the University of Memphis men’s basketball team due to “ongoing health concerns” on Friday. Brown, 82, a New York native, joined head coach Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant in 2021 before he moved over to an advisory role this past offseason. The school stated that Brown’s health issues are “not considered serious.” Hardaway, who played for Brown in New York from 2005-2006, wished his former coach “a speedy recovery.” “Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and...
Insider: The Haliburton-Hield Experience brings the Pacers closer together
INDIANAPOLIS -- Tyrese Haliburton was right in the middle of trying to put Buddy Hield and his contributions to the Pacers in perspective Friday night while also maintaining his odd-couple routine with the teammate who's been with him since he began his career in Sacramento. He had to throw some digs in with his compliments because that's just how these two roll. "I think his personality helps any locker room," Haliburton said. "It's hard not to...
