What Will UCF's QB Position Bring in Military Bowl?

How will UCF utilize John Rhys Plumlee and Thomas Castellanos?

It’s been a wild end to the 2022 season. The UCF Knights (9-4) have been through a tough stretch of games, with a hamstring injury to starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee as part of the dilemma.

So, how do the Knights move forward with the Military Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils? There are certainly no shortage of questions about Plumlee, so let’s begin there.

For anyone that’s been through even a mild hamstring pull, you know, that’s painful. Yours truly still has an occasional recurring hamstring issue that happened 10 years ago (no lie). Now, the hamstring was hurt pretty good running sprints, but the overall point is that the sharp pain from a hamstring injury is not one a person forgets.

With that in mind, there’s one primary question about Plumlee that needs to be brought to light first before digging deeper into the UCF quarterback situation.

Can Plumlee be at least an effective runner by Dec. 28?

One of the nation’s most explosive players, it was shocking to see him brought down from behind against Tulane. He’s no place near healthy right now. Respect for the effort, however.

If Plumlee can indeed be effective, essentially being able to scramble for five-yard gains, operate an occasional run-pass option, he can be the full-time signal caller during the Duke game. That does not mean he’s still going to be the only quarterback.

Can Plumlee be consistently impactful if he cannot run much?

This means that the hamstring is truly not responding to treatment and he needs to go into the dreaded “do not do anything mode” that hamstrings sometimes require; they heal slowly as a rule.

The UCF coaching and medical staff will need to think long and hard about how much to play Plumlee if that’s the case. Plumlee is going to want to play, a person can bet on that. That’s how the man is built from the ground up. Plumlee has a never say die attitude.

In this scenario, UCF head coach Gus Malzahn could play Plumlee in spots, while also inserting true freshman quarterback Thomas Castellanos into the lineup during specific situations that warrant his talents.

Keep in mind, Mikey Keene hitting the Transfer Portal means Castellanos will receive the vast majority of the backup reps. Plus, he will have a package he can run and feel comfortable doing so.

In short, Castellanos will be far more prepared to play against Duke than he was Tulane, including having better timing with the wide receivers and tight ends.

Could Castellanos be the starter and Plumlee the backup?

Sure, why not? If Plumlee is still struggling with the hamstring, or if it’s possibly reinjured during practice leading up to the bowl game (it could happen) and he cannot play at all, Castellanos is the man behind center.

Point blank, if Castellanos is the starter, UCF must prepare the true freshman differently than a veteran. It will be a reduced playbook, but one that he literally has to pick out plays he’s comfortable with (especially passing plays). Work on them, perfect them, and then roll with them.

Maybe Plumlee comes in during obvious passing downs like third and long? That’s plausible. UCF fans should not be shocked if this is how the quarterback situation plays out.

What about an in-game injury?

This is the hardest situation to conquer. That’s harder for a true freshman, mind you.

If Plumlee’s hamstring (or any other form of injury) begins to act up after the game has started and the UCF coaching staff game planned for him to be the main signal caller, that’s tough. Castellanos would suddenly be thrusted into the lineup. UCF has to be prepared for that scenario, too.

As a final note, keep in mind that every human being heals differently. Perhaps Plumlee will be a totally different player by game time and he’s good to go. Who knows?

As always, UCF fans need to support whichever quarterback is behind center.

