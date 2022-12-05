ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Bend but didn’t break’: Pruitt on Browns win, Watson return

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland is celebrating a Victory Monday! The Browns won their first game with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback, but the credit goes to special teams and the defense on this W.

Browns former running back Greg Pruitt stopped by FOX 8 to give his take on Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Cleveland fans still have mixed feelings about Deshaun Watson after 1st win

“I never thought that Deshaun would play as bad as he played,” Pruitt said. “But the after watching the game, all of the circumstances that went with this game, going back to a former team, going back to a former city with all of the problems he’s had, those are distractions. I’m very confident that he’s a lot better than what we saw yesterday.”

He said a couple things improved on Sunday including successful field goal kicks and a defense that started to show their potential.

“The defense, not only did they bend but didn’t break,” he said. “They actually outscored the offense.”

Looking forward to Sunday’s game against the Bengals, the Browns next opponent has a new challenge in the middle of the season, having to scheme for Watson now instead of Jacoby Brissett.

“Nobody has played the Browns with Deshaun Watson as a quarterback,” he said.

On watching game film he added, “Most of my life as a football player we watched a lot of film. It’s a tool to teach. Now Deshaun gets to see himself in situations on the field to correct what he should or shouldn’t have done.”

‘Not going to be perfect’: Watson reflects on rusty return

Pruitt explained it’s important to win every game going forward with a little wiggle room to maybe lose one more.

“But you have to win the division games,” he said.

That next division battle comes Sunday at 1 p.m. where the 5-7 Browns travel to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to take on the 8-4 Bengals.

