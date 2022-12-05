Read full article on original website
Britney Griner-Viktor Bout trade gives Vladimir Putin two victories
The prisoner trade of WNBA player Brittney Griner for terrorist arms dealer Viktor Bout is a significant political victory for Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has won the one-for-one swap of a Russian intelligence agent convicted of conspiring to kill Americans for an WNBA player who, even Russia admits, was simply carrying a small amount of Cannabis oil on her person.
Ukrainian youth choir defies war with messages of freedom
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — From a dank Kyiv bomb shelter to the bright stage lights of Europe's theaters, a Ukrainian youth choir's hymns in praise of freedom offer a kind of healing balm to its war-scarred members. The Shchedryk ensemble, described as Kyiv’s oldest professional children’s choir,...
What Sinema leaving the Democratic Party means for balance of power in the Senate
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to switch her party affiliation from Democrat to independent is creating a post-midterm shake-up in the Senate, threatening to complicate what seemed like Democrats’ chances of having an outright majority after Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia gave Democrats their 51st seat in the next session of Congress.
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Several members of the Republican National Committee were reportedly angry with former President Donald Trump after he was seen hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago home in November, calling on the committee chairwoman to denounce his actions. In private emails that were sent to...
The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere
China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
Illegal immigrants 11 times more likely to be electronically tracked than jailed under Biden
The Biden administration has exponentially expanded the use of an immigration program that allows people who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border to be released into the United States and tracked electronically rather than detained in jail. The number of people enrolled in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program...
Chip Roy claims 12 GOP senators who voted for Respect for Marriage Act are 'either stupid or deceitful'
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) spoke harshly against the Republican senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, claiming they are either "stupid or deceitful." The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to pass the legislation, which now heads to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. Roy claimed the Respect for Marriage Act is "purposefully undermining religious liberty," according to Spectrum News 1.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’, US and UK warn
The British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the Biden administration’s warning that a “full-fledged” military partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran.The US suggested Tehran has become Moscow’s “top military backer”.“Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update. It added that Russia is “attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.”US national security council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday said Moscow is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training. He said Moscow was offering Tehran...
SEE IT: Awkward moment Karine Jean-Pierre reads wrong scripted answer during press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre experienced a speech mishap during a recent press briefing, accidentally responding to a question with the wrong answer from her notes. During the briefing on Monday, a reporter asked the press secretary about Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's (D-NH) frustration with President Joe Biden supporting the...
Jailed Russian dissident: Putin’s fall ‘just around the corner’
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fall from power is “just around the corner,” according to a Russian dissident imprisoned for discussing Russia's war crimes in Ukraine. “The court has sentenced me to 8 years and 6 months in prison,” Russian dissident politician Ilya Yashin said Friday, according to...
White House faces tough questions from press over Brittney Griner deal
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a series of tough questions from the press during Thursday's news briefing, with scrutiny placed on several aspects of the deal that brings Brittney Griner home in exchange for "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout. The Biden administration billed the deal as a moment...
Mayra Flores calls for Biden to resign for Border Patrol deaths: 'We need our husbands'
An outgoing South Texas congresswoman has called on President Joe Biden to resign following four suicide and line-of-duty deaths of Border Patrol agents on the southern border this past month. GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, whose husband is a Border Patrol agent, accused the Biden administration of being indifferent about ending...
'It’s Trump!': Ann Coulter blames ex-president for lackluster GOP midterm performance
Ann Coulter joined the radio show Clay and Buck on Thursday, on which she placed the blame for the GOP's midterm election results squarely on the shoulders of former President Donald Trump. "There’s no question. Trump is 100% responsible for Herschel Walker. I mean, it wasn’t like it was Herschel’s...
Brittney Griner released in prisoner swap with Russia: 'She is safe'
Women's basketball player Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody during a one-for-one prisoner swap on Thursday after an exchange agreement was negotiated with Russian officials last week, U.S. officials announced. The prisoner exchange took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates, CBS News reported, as U.S. officials released...
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
Karine Jean-Pierre cuts off reporter trying to ask about Hunter Biden 'Twitter Files'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cut off a reporter attempting to ask about the Hunter Biden "Twitter Files." Fox News reporter Peter Doocey attempted to press Jean-Pierre on recent revelations from the insider documents relating to the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story released by Twitter. Jean-Pierre dodged the question, saying she didn't "have anything more to add."
DOJ demands Trump team be held in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago documents: Report
The Justice Department is asking a judge to hold former President Donald Trump's team in contempt of court for not following a subpoena, issued in May, to return classified documents. Lawyers for the DOJ have requested that Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia,...
Sinema’s party switch has major presidential implications
Tea leaves, Tarot cards, and crystal balls all agree: Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s Friday re-registration from Democratic to independent will reverberate in the 2024 presidential race. Sinema’s move could be an ominous one for the two-party-dominant system. Not since Ross Perot’s candidacies in 1992 and (to a lesser extent)...
Decoding Vladimir Putin's latest nuclear nonsense
As he has been doing for months now, Russian President Vladimir Putin dangled the threat of nuclear escalation on Friday. Speaking after a summit in Kyrgyzstan, Putin said he would consider adopting a first-strike reservation to Russia's nuclear strategy. Putin described U.S. contingency plans to launch "a strike with modern...
Republicans shouldn’t fall for lame-duck session fool-me-twice immigration bill
If Sam Bankman-Fried offers a new cryptocurrency investment scheme, are you in? Not likely. I’d rather trust the ghost of Bernie Madoff with my money. Once bitten, twice shy. That’s why conservatives don’t trust the immigration “compromise” proposals being discussed on Capitol Hill in the lame-duck session of Congress...
