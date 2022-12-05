Deion Sanders Introduced at Colorado, Making Swift Changes, Recruits Clamoring To Join Him

It's Primetime on the outskirts of the Rocky Mountains.

CINCINNATI — It's officially Primetime in Boulder, Colorado.

The Colorado Buffs introduced head coach Deion Sanders on Sunday to big fanfare. Sanders addressed the media and the team. He made it clear players should explore all options in the transfer portal after the Buffaloes went 1-11.

Meanwhile, players all over the country want to play for Sanders and the money is talking as well. NIL money is starting to flow into the program, and big talent will follow.

Colorado is loading up for 2023 and beyond, all as UC showed zero interest in Primetime and is now entering the transfer portal window without a head coach to quell recruit's/player's worries.

Reportedly "200 recruits and portal transfers" are trying to play for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The only thing more predictable than a mass of talent wanting to play for Primetime is the sun coming up tomorrow. For some UC fans, it doesn't feel like the latter will happen with so much uncertainty hanging over Clifton.

Colorado had no coach and no quarterback heading into the weekend, just like fellow Power Five school Cincinnati. Now the Bearcats are all alone.

