Jersey City, NJ

roi-nj.com

N.J. Bankers Association creates cyberrisk committee to address threats

The New Jersey Bankers Association on Friday said it formed a special cyberrisk committee to help address and prepare for potential cyber-related impacts to the New Jersey banking industry. Led by an advisory board made up of cyberexperts from both member banks and associate member organizations, the committee concentrates on...
roi-nj.com

Valley Wellness medical cannabis dispensary opens in Raritan

A new medical cannabis dispensary is opening in Somerset County. Located at 407 U.S. 202 in Raritan, Valley Wellness will open its doors Friday, according to a Thursday announcement from Sarah Trent, founder and CEO of the dispensary. Since New Jersey residents voted for legalization in 2010, medical patients in...
RARITAN, NJ
roi-nj.com

STRO Cos. tabs former L+M Development Partners exec, Pandolfo, as COO

The Ridgewood-based STRO Cos on Tuesday said that, with his 20 years of industry experience, Jeff Pandolfo has been appointed as chief operating officer. The exclusive real estate services provider for the Millstein family office said Pandolfo most recently served as managing director of Asset Management for TSCG Investors, where he was responsible for management of the firm’s investment portfolio. Prior to that, he was responsible for the growth and oversight of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic leasing divisions for TSCG. Pandolfo has also held senior positions at L+M Development Partners and Extell Development Co.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken fintech has former IBM exec join as chief marketing officer

Hoboken-based Saphyre, a fintech company that leverages patented artificial intelligence technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, on Tuesday said Dawn Mueller joined the company as its chief marketing officer. “Dawn brings a wealth of global marketing expertise and innovative thinking to Saphyre as our chief marketing...
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hoboken acquires 5-acre Union Dry Dock for public waterfront park

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Wednesday announced that the city officially acquired the 5-acre Union Dry Dock waterfront property. The acquisition means Hoboken can now move forward with plans to develop a park at the site and connect the final piece of an entirely publicly accessible waterfront that has eluded Hoboken for decades.
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

JLL arranges leases for 2 new tenants in Montvale’s emerging medical hub

JLL recently announced it arranged two new medial office leases at 160 Summit Ave., a 32,000-square-foot office building situated at the heart of a growing medical hub in Montvale. The asset is a two-story building acquired by locally based Montvale Real Estate Ventures LLC, in September 2021, in a transaction...
MONTVALE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park

Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

SJP completes Eisai’s 300K sq. ft. HQ at ON3 in Nutley (SLIDESHOW)

SJP Project Solutions on Wednesday announced the buildout of Eisai’s new U.S. headquarters at ON3 in Nutley is now complete. The pharmaceutical company relocated from Woodcliff Lake, taking the entirety of 200 Metro Blvd. at ON3 and moving the entirety of its staff of approximately 1,200 corporate and research & development workers to the new headquarters in the first quarter of 2022.
NUTLEY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Capital Health will take over services of St. Francis on Dec. 21

Capital Health, St. Francis Medical Center and Trinity Health have obtained key approvals for Capital Health to take over services from St. Francis on Dec. 21 — a date set to ensure there will be no disruption of services to the community, the organizations said. At that time, St....
TRENTON, NJ
Ash Jurberg

This New York billionaire is giving away millions

Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

