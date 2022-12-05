Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
N.J. Bankers Association creates cyberrisk committee to address threats
The New Jersey Bankers Association on Friday said it formed a special cyberrisk committee to help address and prepare for potential cyber-related impacts to the New Jersey banking industry. Led by an advisory board made up of cyberexperts from both member banks and associate member organizations, the committee concentrates on...
roi-nj.com
Murphy administration announces more than $8M to build diverse, inclusive green jobs sector
Funds are now available through the Building our Resilient, Inclusive, and Diverse Green Economy, or NJ BRIDGE, initiative to fund projects to support residents entering the green workforce or climbing the green career ladder, with a focus on engagement in overburdened communities, according to a Wednesday announcement. Thanks to Gov....
roi-nj.com
BofA honors Trenton Health Team, Interfaith Neighbors with Neighborhood Builders award
Nonprofits Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors are providing programs and services that address New Jersey health and neighborhood revitalization needs — helping others chart a path toward economic opportunity. Bank of America is now helping them. Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors have been named as the 2022...
roi-nj.com
Evans Estabrook headlines honorees for NACD’s 2023 Director of Year Awards
Anne Evans Estabrook, a legendary figure in the commercial real estate field, heads the list of honorees for the 2023 Director of the Year Awards by the New Jersey chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Evans Estabrook is one of three individuals who will be honored at the...
roi-nj.com
Valley Wellness medical cannabis dispensary opens in Raritan
A new medical cannabis dispensary is opening in Somerset County. Located at 407 U.S. 202 in Raritan, Valley Wellness will open its doors Friday, according to a Thursday announcement from Sarah Trent, founder and CEO of the dispensary. Since New Jersey residents voted for legalization in 2010, medical patients in...
roi-nj.com
Texas-based industrial logistics developer expanding in N.J. with new team
An Texas-based industrial logistics developer, Hillwood, is expanding in New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic market with a new regional team based in Jersey City led by an industry veteran, Art Makris. Makris has more than 24 years of experience developing industrial logistics and has been recognized as a leader in...
roi-nj.com
17 from New Jersey named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list
Newsweek on Wednesday released its list recognizing the Top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. based on performance in the areas of environment, social & corporate governance, or ESG. Seventeen companies from New Jersey made the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. To highlight those corporations that...
roi-nj.com
NAI Mertz welcomes Costantino, former state OLS exec, to Mount Laurel team as director, office
NAI Mertz recently announced that Carmelo Costantino has joined the Mount Laurel team as director, office. Carmelo is an industry veteran with 30-plus successful and diversified years in the commercial construction industry as a business owner and executive, managing private and public sector projects ranging from $1 million to $500 million.
roi-nj.com
STRO Cos. tabs former L+M Development Partners exec, Pandolfo, as COO
The Ridgewood-based STRO Cos on Tuesday said that, with his 20 years of industry experience, Jeff Pandolfo has been appointed as chief operating officer. The exclusive real estate services provider for the Millstein family office said Pandolfo most recently served as managing director of Asset Management for TSCG Investors, where he was responsible for management of the firm’s investment portfolio. Prior to that, he was responsible for the growth and oversight of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic leasing divisions for TSCG. Pandolfo has also held senior positions at L+M Development Partners and Extell Development Co.
roi-nj.com
Jefferson Health hospitals’ antimicrobial stewardship program earns ‘Gold Steward’ recognition
For the fourth year in a row, Jefferson Health’s three New Jersey hospitals — located in Cherry Hill, Stratford and Washington Township — were recognized as New Jersey Antibiotics Aware Gold Stewards, as part of the New Jersey Department of Health Antimicrobial Stewardship Recognition Program. In earning...
roi-nj.com
Hoboken fintech has former IBM exec join as chief marketing officer
Hoboken-based Saphyre, a fintech company that leverages patented artificial intelligence technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, on Tuesday said Dawn Mueller joined the company as its chief marketing officer. “Dawn brings a wealth of global marketing expertise and innovative thinking to Saphyre as our chief marketing...
roi-nj.com
Executive changes at Anywhere Real Estate signify acceleration of rebranded company’s strategy
Madison-based Anywhere Real Estate Inc. — formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. — announced a series of executive leadership changes intended to accelerate the company’s strategic priority to further integrate and simplify the homebuying and -selling experience, according to a Tuesday announcement. Sue Yannaccone, Anywhere Brands’ CEO...
roi-nj.com
Hoboken acquires 5-acre Union Dry Dock for public waterfront park
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla on Wednesday announced that the city officially acquired the 5-acre Union Dry Dock waterfront property. The acquisition means Hoboken can now move forward with plans to develop a park at the site and connect the final piece of an entirely publicly accessible waterfront that has eluded Hoboken for decades.
roi-nj.com
JLL arranges leases for 2 new tenants in Montvale’s emerging medical hub
JLL recently announced it arranged two new medial office leases at 160 Summit Ave., a 32,000-square-foot office building situated at the heart of a growing medical hub in Montvale. The asset is a two-story building acquired by locally based Montvale Real Estate Ventures LLC, in September 2021, in a transaction...
roi-nj.com
Tulfra secures $34.8M construction loan for 160-unit luxury apartment community in Rochelle Park
Tulfra Real Estate has officially broken ground on the Delford, a luxury six-story, 160-unit multifamily development at 120 W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing on behalf of Tulfra Real Estate and was able to secure a $34.8 million construction loan from Provident Bank to begin construction on this luxury residential complex.
roi-nj.com
SJP completes Eisai’s 300K sq. ft. HQ at ON3 in Nutley (SLIDESHOW)
SJP Project Solutions on Wednesday announced the buildout of Eisai’s new U.S. headquarters at ON3 in Nutley is now complete. The pharmaceutical company relocated from Woodcliff Lake, taking the entirety of 200 Metro Blvd. at ON3 and moving the entirety of its staff of approximately 1,200 corporate and research & development workers to the new headquarters in the first quarter of 2022.
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
roi-nj.com
Capital Health will take over services of St. Francis on Dec. 21
Capital Health, St. Francis Medical Center and Trinity Health have obtained key approvals for Capital Health to take over services from St. Francis on Dec. 21 — a date set to ensure there will be no disruption of services to the community, the organizations said. At that time, St....
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
fox5ny.com
How much New York's minimum wage will increase on Dec. 31, 2022
NEW YORK - The New York minimum wage in areas outside the New York City area is set to increase on the last day of the year. The state-wide New York minimum wage will rise to $14.20 per hour on Dec. 31, 2022. Currently, the minimum wage in New York is $13.20 an hour.
