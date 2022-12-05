ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

butlerradio.com

Safety Tips For Mature Drivers

State officials are highlighting safe driving tips for older drivers this week in Pennsylvania. PennDOT, state police, and the Department of Aging are teaming up to bring attention to Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. Kurt Myers of PennDOT says that as the state’s population ages, there are more elderly drivers on the road.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall

Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 42

Arrest warrants issued for southeast Alabama residents after allegedly stealing cattle gate theft in Florida

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford, were named the prime suspects. […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
butlerradio.com

Ag Secretary Stresses Threat Of Invasive Species To Plant Industry

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is continuing efforts to protect the state’s economy by preventing damage caused by invasive species. Ag Secretary Russell Redding says invasive species are always positioned to endanger the state’s economy. “Increasingly in the last couple of years, the threats continue to grow. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

