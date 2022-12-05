Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
butlerradio.com
Safety Tips For Mature Drivers
State officials are highlighting safe driving tips for older drivers this week in Pennsylvania. PennDOT, state police, and the Department of Aging are teaming up to bring attention to Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. Kurt Myers of PennDOT says that as the state’s population ages, there are more elderly drivers on the road.
butlerradio.com
Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
A Florida man was arrested for suspected shoplifting at a Walmart store filled with dozens of police officers
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the man was found trying to steal items during the 'Shop with a Cop' event.
Authorities recover body of 34-year-old man from submerged vehicle in St. Clair River
Authorities confirmed the death of one man Saturday morning after he drove his vehicle off a ferry ramp and crashed into the St. Clair River.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Arrest warrants issued for southeast Alabama residents after allegedly stealing cattle gate theft in Florida
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was run into the crime, and Carol Ezell and James “Moonrock” McKnight, both of Hartford, were named the prime suspects. […]
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
'How about me': Georgia man arrested after he commented on sheriff's office's Facebook post listing area's most wanted fugitives
Christopher Spaulding had two active warrants for violating probation when he commented on the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post.
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
butlerradio.com
Ag Secretary Stresses Threat Of Invasive Species To Plant Industry
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is continuing efforts to protect the state’s economy by preventing damage caused by invasive species. Ag Secretary Russell Redding says invasive species are always positioned to endanger the state’s economy. “Increasingly in the last couple of years, the threats continue to grow. The...
