Evans Estabrook headlines honorees for NACD’s 2023 Director of Year Awards
Anne Evans Estabrook, a legendary figure in the commercial real estate field, heads the list of honorees for the 2023 Director of the Year Awards by the New Jersey chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Evans Estabrook is one of three individuals who will be honored at the...
BofA honors Trenton Health Team, Interfaith Neighbors with Neighborhood Builders award
Nonprofits Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors are providing programs and services that address New Jersey health and neighborhood revitalization needs — helping others chart a path toward economic opportunity. Bank of America is now helping them. Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors have been named as the 2022...
NAI Mertz welcomes Costantino, former state OLS exec, to Mount Laurel team as director, office
NAI Mertz recently announced that Carmelo Costantino has joined the Mount Laurel team as director, office. Carmelo is an industry veteran with 30-plus successful and diversified years in the commercial construction industry as a business owner and executive, managing private and public sector projects ranging from $1 million to $500 million.
Texas-based industrial logistics developer expanding in N.J. with new team
An Texas-based industrial logistics developer, Hillwood, is expanding in New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic market with a new regional team based in Jersey City led by an industry veteran, Art Makris. Makris has more than 24 years of experience developing industrial logistics and has been recognized as a leader in...
17 from New Jersey named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies list
Newsweek on Wednesday released its list recognizing the Top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. based on performance in the areas of environment, social & corporate governance, or ESG. Seventeen companies from New Jersey made the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. To highlight those corporations that...
Unity Bank opens Lakewood Branch, plans new Fort Lee branch
Unity Bank opened a new full-service branch in Lakewood, according to a Tuesday announcement. The latest location expands the financial institution’s branch network to Ocean County and the state’s fastest growing municipality. Unity also said Tuesday that it plans to open a Fort Lee branch in January, expanding...
Controversial (and enormously costly) provision requiring electrification of all boilers in 2025 dropped
In a huge victory for a large coalition that included businesses, unions, builders and numerous associations, a provision that would require all new boilers to be electric beginning in 2025 — a provision that would cost multibillions of dollars to implement — was removed from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s PACT Rules that are part of the implementation of the first phase of the state’s Energy Master Plan.
Mikey Bagels celebrates grand opening at Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield
It has been a decades-long dream for Jerome and Tammy Cirlincione to open up their own version of their favorite bagel shop. That dream finally found its home at the Shops at Old York Village in Chesterfield, according to a Thursday announcement from Renaissance Properties, which facilitated the lease. Using...
