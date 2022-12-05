Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: December 7, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN joins us from the Nebraska Ag Expo on what's new to this year's show. She speaks with Cindy Feldman with the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association on the brand new Innovation Hub.
foxnebraska.com
DHHS to issue school lunch benefits due to pandemic losses
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will begin issuing summer Pandemic Electronic Transfer Benefits (P-EBT). The benefits will be issued to households with school-aged children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals who temporarily lost access to these meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
foxnebraska.com
Local Senators meet to hear from constituents and discuss priority bills
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen’s first Legislative Session is less than a month away. On Thursday, local senators got together to talk about their priority bills and to hear from constituents at the annual Legislative kickoff event the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosts. The 2023...
foxnebraska.com
Energy company says all equipment damaged in NC substation shootings now fixed
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (TND) — Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all equipment damaged in recent shootings at two North Carolina power substations and expects power to be fully restored by the evening. As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power, according to...
Comments / 0