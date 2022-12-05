(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Salvation Army asks for your generosity while you are out and about this weekend. Officials say they’ve raised $89,000 during the Red Kettle Campaign. That’s 44.5% of their $200,000 goal. If the goal is reached, it will cover a third of the organization’s yearly budget. Major Mike Parker says you can find a red kettle throughout the St. Cloud area. “We have the Fleet Farm, Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Walmarts, Sam’s, Lunds & Byerlys, and Hobby Lobby. Those are some of the main locations in St. Cloud, Sauk. Rapids, St. Joseph and those areas. We’re excited. We have great partners that have joined us in the campaign, and we’re just looking forward to these next couple of weeks.”

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO