Where LSU stands in latest polls and rankings after SEC Championship loss to Georgia

It wasn’t that long ago that LSU ranked in the top five of the College Football Playoff Rankings and was pushing for a spot in the final four. Now, after suffering back-to-back losses to a 5-7 Texas A&M team and Georgia in the SEC Championship, this team has taken quite a step back.

The final CFP Rankings were released on Sunday as part of the selection show for the semifinals and New Year’s Six Bowl games, and LSU fell to No. 17. The Tigers will miss the NY6 and will instead face Big Ten runner-up Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Here’s where the Tigers rank in the final CFP Rankings, as far as other polls and advanced metrics at the culmination of the 2022 regular season.

College Football Playoff Rankings

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 17 (-3)

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ranking: 15 (-2)

Points: 635

AP Top 25

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 16 (-6)

Points: 660

ESPN Football Power Index

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ranking: 13 (-1)

FPI: 15.1

ESPN SP+

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 18 (-3)

Rating: 15.9

Composite Ranking