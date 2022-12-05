Where LSU stands in latest polls and rankings after SEC Championship loss to Georgia
It wasn’t that long ago that LSU ranked in the top five of the College Football Playoff Rankings and was pushing for a spot in the final four. Now, after suffering back-to-back losses to a 5-7 Texas A&M team and Georgia in the SEC Championship, this team has taken quite a step back.
The final CFP Rankings were released on Sunday as part of the selection show for the semifinals and New Year’s Six Bowl games, and LSU fell to No. 17. The Tigers will miss the NY6 and will instead face Big Ten runner-up Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.
Here’s where the Tigers rank in the final CFP Rankings, as far as other polls and advanced metrics at the culmination of the 2022 regular season.
College Football Playoff Rankings
Ranking: 17 (-3)
USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Ranking: 15 (-2)
Points: 635
AP Top 25
Ranking: 16 (-6)
Points: 660
ESPN Football Power Index
Ranking: 13 (-1)
FPI: 15.1
ESPN SP+
Ranking: 18 (-3)
Rating: 15.9
