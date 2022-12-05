ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Where LSU stands in latest polls and rankings after SEC Championship loss to Georgia

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pfpj0_0jXj725l00

It wasn’t that long ago that LSU ranked in the top five of the College Football Playoff Rankings and was pushing for a spot in the final four. Now, after suffering back-to-back losses to a 5-7 Texas A&M team and Georgia in the SEC Championship, this team has taken quite a step back.

The final CFP Rankings were released on Sunday as part of the selection show for the semifinals and New Year’s Six Bowl games, and LSU fell to No. 17. The Tigers will miss the NY6 and will instead face Big Ten runner-up Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Here’s where the Tigers rank in the final CFP Rankings, as far as other polls and advanced metrics at the culmination of the 2022 regular season.

College Football Playoff Rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCcYy_0jXj725l00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 17 (-3)

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IC9Lf_0jXj725l00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ranking: 15 (-2)

Points: 635

AP Top 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZKxv_0jXj725l00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 16 (-6)

Points: 660

ESPN Football Power Index

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMBZA_0jXj725l00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ranking: 13 (-1)

FPI: 15.1

ESPN SP+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sedKL_0jXj725l00
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 18 (-3)

Rating: 15.9

Composite Ranking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0n8x_0jXj725l00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Dashed Alabama Playoff Hopes Make SEC Happy

Big news in college football this week, of course, was the College Football Playoff selection committee naming its four teams for the playoff — 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. TCU, 4. Ohio State. Alabama was the first team out. Leading up to the selection announcement, Crimson Tide Coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

CBS Analyst Predicting Major College Football Playoff Upset

The College Football Playoff is still a few weeks away, but one analyst is already calling for a major upset. CBS sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the reigning champions. Sallee thinks the Georgia Bulldogs secondary will be the downfall for Kirby Smart and company.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Reportedly Lands Head Coaching Job

Yesterday there were three remaining head coaching vacancies in FBS college football. Today, there are only two after one was filled by a former Alabama star. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Lance Taylor has been hired as head coach of Western Michigan after serving as offensive coordinator at Louisville this past year. Taylor has been a rising star in the coaching ranks over the past 15 years.
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers 4-star DL Tennessee commit

The Early Signing Period is rapidly approaching and Auburn’s coaching staff is looking to add several talented players. The latest target is Tyree Weathersby who the Tigers offered on Thursday. The four-star defensive lineman is committed to. and will be a tough flip. The 6-foot-4, 251-pounder has been committed...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy