Los Angeles, CA

Central Nevada Health District established

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District. The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023. They will be providing public health preparedness,...
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
Reno Toy Run 2022 holiday collection results

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Toy Run collected thousands of toys and $100,000 in donations to help bring a merry Christmas to local children in northern Nevada. Volunteers sorted through the toys Friday, December 9, 2022 to divide them up by age group for the big event the following day when 25 charities will get the toys for the families they help.
EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) helped attract 2,964 new jobs to northern Nevada in 2022 with an average yearly income of about $68,000. Based on this information the combined boost to the local economy in wages alone is about $200 million a year.
Chili Cash & Carry

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chili Cash & Carry is returning to The Wedge Ceramics Studio this weekend. Local artists have worked to create hundreds of ceramic bowls that will be set out. For $30, you can pick out a handmade bowl and get it filled with chili catered by Bone Appetit BBQ Food Truck. You can also particpate in the food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada by bringing three non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a handmade ceramic ornament.
Nevada man arrested for lewdness with a child after 2 years on the run

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man wanted for three counts of lewdness with a child under 14 by a person over 18 has been arrested after more than two years on the run. Sparks Police received a report of sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl by a family member in August of 2020. The police identified Randolph Patrick as the suspect. He then fled Nevada after learning the relatives had been told and that a police report had been filed.
Nonprofit teaches wellness through aerial movement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Karynn Sucaldito started Aerial Equanimity in 2020, as nationwide Covid shutdowns came to an end. “I just became more and more interested in this idea of starting a non-profit and providing access to something that is very niche and something that has profound impacts, not only on the physical body, but also on the emotional health and wellness of the participants,” said Sucaldito, Founder of Aerial Equanimity.
Winter heating safety advice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a seasonal shift long known to firefighters. When the weather turns cold, home fires follow. This time of year the Reno Fire Department responds to 5 to 7 home fires a week. They range in size and damage, but any fire in a home is a threat to those inside. And the reason for many will be our search for wintertime warmth using heating sources which we don’t think about until we need them.
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
Controversial gunshot detector sensors to be placed in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2021, the Reno-Sparks area reported 33 homicide victims and of those 28 died from gunshot wounds, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Now, the Sparks Police Department is waiting for the installation of new technology that they say could help officers respond to shootings faster.
North Valleys Library hosting book sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Valleys Library is hosting a book sale Friday and Saturday. People will be able to purchase gently used books, magazines, and movies. Cash or checks will be accepted, but buyers cannot used credit cards. The sale is going on at the North Valleys Library...
Winter weather preparation tips

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
Bicylist hit by car in west Sparks and dies

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -6 P.M. UPDATE A bicyclist is dead after being hit in west Sparks, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened Friday about 4 p.m. on Prater Way. The driver of a sedan was going west on Prater Way and the bicyclist was going east between 21st Street and 22nd Street.
