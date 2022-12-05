RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Karynn Sucaldito started Aerial Equanimity in 2020, as nationwide Covid shutdowns came to an end. “I just became more and more interested in this idea of starting a non-profit and providing access to something that is very niche and something that has profound impacts, not only on the physical body, but also on the emotional health and wellness of the participants,” said Sucaldito, Founder of Aerial Equanimity.

