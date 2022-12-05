Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack women’s hoops sets ‘When I Grow Up’ game attendance record in 68-57 loss to Long Beach State
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Long Beach State 68-57 on Thursday in the Pack’s ‘When I Grow Up’ game at Lawlor Events Center. The Pack set the attendance record for its ‘When I Grow Up’ games, playing in front of 5,656 fans that mostly included kids from Washoe and Storey County.
KOLO TV Reno
Central Nevada Health District established
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health has approved the creation of the Central Nevada Health District. The new board will be the third servicing rural communities in the Silver State and will begin fully implementing services starting July 1, 2023. They will be providing public health preparedness,...
KOLO TV Reno
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Toy Run 2022 holiday collection results
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Toy Run collected thousands of toys and $100,000 in donations to help bring a merry Christmas to local children in northern Nevada. Volunteers sorted through the toys Friday, December 9, 2022 to divide them up by age group for the big event the following day when 25 charities will get the toys for the families they help.
KOLO TV Reno
EDAWN attracts nearly 3,000 high paying jobs in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) helped attract 2,964 new jobs to northern Nevada in 2022 with an average yearly income of about $68,000. Based on this information the combined boost to the local economy in wages alone is about $200 million a year.
KOLO TV Reno
Chili Cash & Carry
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chili Cash & Carry is returning to The Wedge Ceramics Studio this weekend. Local artists have worked to create hundreds of ceramic bowls that will be set out. For $30, you can pick out a handmade bowl and get it filled with chili catered by Bone Appetit BBQ Food Truck. You can also particpate in the food drive for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada by bringing three non-perishable food items and you’ll receive a handmade ceramic ornament.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man arrested for lewdness with a child after 2 years on the run
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man wanted for three counts of lewdness with a child under 14 by a person over 18 has been arrested after more than two years on the run. Sparks Police received a report of sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl by a family member in August of 2020. The police identified Randolph Patrick as the suspect. He then fled Nevada after learning the relatives had been told and that a police report had been filed.
KOLO TV Reno
Homestead Holidays this weekend at Saddle Ranch in Carson City
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. Wolf Pack XC’s Adam Sjolund qualifies for Olympic Trials. The USS Nevada got underway at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack. Its story had almost been forgotten.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Dream Center collecting holiday food bags and children’s toys for families in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Dream Center is a Carson City based non-profit. Its holding its 8th Annual Dream Christmas fundraiser this year. Throughout the month of December, a mobile caravan of holiday joy and goodies will be passed out to individuals and families in need. Executive director,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nonprofit teaches wellness through aerial movement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Karynn Sucaldito started Aerial Equanimity in 2020, as nationwide Covid shutdowns came to an end. “I just became more and more interested in this idea of starting a non-profit and providing access to something that is very niche and something that has profound impacts, not only on the physical body, but also on the emotional health and wellness of the participants,” said Sucaldito, Founder of Aerial Equanimity.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter heating safety advice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s a seasonal shift long known to firefighters. When the weather turns cold, home fires follow. This time of year the Reno Fire Department responds to 5 to 7 home fires a week. They range in size and damage, but any fire in a home is a threat to those inside. And the reason for many will be our search for wintertime warmth using heating sources which we don’t think about until we need them.
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
KOLO TV Reno
Controversial gunshot detector sensors to be placed in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2021, the Reno-Sparks area reported 33 homicide victims and of those 28 died from gunshot wounds, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Now, the Sparks Police Department is waiting for the installation of new technology that they say could help officers respond to shootings faster.
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man shot by the Reno Police Department in downtown Reno is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man, the Page County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray, Virginia, area...
KOLO TV Reno
North Valleys Library hosting book sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Valleys Library is hosting a book sale Friday and Saturday. People will be able to purchase gently used books, magazines, and movies. Cash or checks will be accepted, but buyers cannot used credit cards. The sale is going on at the North Valleys Library...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks High School Alumni Foundation raising money for current students at holiday party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newly launched non-profit, Sparks High School Alumni Foundation, is hosting their annual Christmas party at the Nugget Casino Wednesday, Dec. 14. This year’s party will include a fundraiser to buy caps and gowns for Sparks High School seniors who need them. The foundation’s president,...
KOLO TV Reno
Winter weather preparation tips
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - At Shelly’s Hardware store in Sparks, associates suggest loading up on snow melt and pouring some out ahead of time to minimize icy conditions. Having a shovel or snow blower to remove snow from walkways. “During this winter season I highly recommend ice melt, it...
KOLO TV Reno
Bicylist hit by car in west Sparks and dies
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -6 P.M. UPDATE A bicyclist is dead after being hit in west Sparks, the Sparks Police Department said. It happened Friday about 4 p.m. on Prater Way. The driver of a sedan was going west on Prater Way and the bicyclist was going east between 21st Street and 22nd Street.
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis Casino offers rewards and discounts for participating in the Holly Jolly Days Food Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tis the season of giving and the Atlantis Resort Casino is incentivizing your good will by offer rewards and discounts if you donate to its Holly Jolly Food Drive during the month December. Communications manager, Joel Villanueva, stopped by Morning Break to share how the Atlantis...
KOLO TV Reno
Scholarship funds designed to help lift workers out of low-paying hourly jobs
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Nevada College is waiting for deserving students to apply for scholarship money. There is a better way if you’re working multiple jobs and are barely able to pay for your bills. Because of the generosity of the William N. Pennington Foundation, Western Nevada...
