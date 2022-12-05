ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Investigators search for missing Ashland girl

A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Victim in deadly Columbia pedestrian crash identified, driver not charged

COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the victim of the pedestrian crash as Louis F. Estrada, 63, of Columbia. In a Facebook post, police say Estrada was declared dead at the scene, after an investigation says he attempted to cross Clark Lane, entering the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has worked with officers in the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to CPD.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Driver arrested for slamming into Columbia Target store

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is in custody and several are suffering minor injuries after someone drove a car into the Target store at Columbia Mall Wednesday morning. According to firefighters at the scene, first responders were called at 10:14 Wednesday morning for multiple injuries. Upon arrival, police took a driver into custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Boone County Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers and civilians

COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The surprise Japanese invasion was the beginning of World War II for the United States. The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation organized this year’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at the Boone County War Memorial in front of the Boone County Courthouse. Columbia U.S. Navy Recruiter Kenneth Fields rang a bell to remember military personnel, civilians and 8 battleships lost during the Pearl Harbor attack.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City boy receives the gift of a lifetime

A Jefferson City elementary school hosted a unique fundraiser for one student before he undergoes a lifesaving medical procedure. Oliver Holtmeyer is a kindergartner at West Elementary School and received a unique gift this holiday season, a bone marrow transplant. The hospital found a donor match last month and to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Brackets for holiday high school hoops tournaments released

Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are coming to the Capital City. Brackets for both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments were released Wednesday. On the boy's side, Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City will partake in the Great...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Weed to remain illegal on University of Missouri grounds

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Even though possession of Marijuana becomes legal under state law Thursday morning at midnight, it will still be illegal at the University of Missouri under federal law, according to a statement. The MU News Bureau said in the statement that after a review of the federal...
COLUMBIA, MO

