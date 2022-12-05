Read full article on original website
Bland man hurt in Gasconade County crash in car stolen from Jefferson City
A Bland man was injured when his car crashed after a police chase. According to a Facebook post, a Gasconade County Sheriff's deputy was parked at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road near Owensville when he spotted a speeding Mercedes Benz. The deputy tried to pull the car...
Traffic crash disrupts morning commute on west side of Jefferson City
A car crash caused a traffic diversion during the morning rush in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said that the crash was on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive at 6:52 am Thursday. Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, MO, was driving a Nissan Sentra east. A crash report...
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Victim in deadly Columbia pedestrian crash identified, driver not charged
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the victim of the pedestrian crash as Louis F. Estrada, 63, of Columbia. In a Facebook post, police say Estrada was declared dead at the scene, after an investigation says he attempted to cross Clark Lane, entering the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has worked with officers in the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to CPD.
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
Driver arrested for slamming into Columbia Target store
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is in custody and several are suffering minor injuries after someone drove a car into the Target store at Columbia Mall Wednesday morning. According to firefighters at the scene, first responders were called at 10:14 Wednesday morning for multiple injuries. Upon arrival, police took a driver into custody.
Man charged with accidental fatal shooting of girlfriend out of jail on bond
The Cole County man charged with the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is out of jail on bond. Prosecutors charged Joshua Wilbers with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for the shooting death of Hallie Phillips. He had been held in the Cole County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
Personal property taxpayers see higher bills for vehicles due to shortages
COLUMBIA — Missouri personal property taxpayers saw higher tax bills for vehicles Friday compared to last year. Low supplies and high demands increased the values of used cars and trucks. Even if you weren’t looking to buy a new vehicle, rising car and truck prices still impacted your wallet...
Boone County Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers and civilians
COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The surprise Japanese invasion was the beginning of World War II for the United States. The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation organized this year’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day at the Boone County War Memorial in front of the Boone County Courthouse. Columbia U.S. Navy Recruiter Kenneth Fields rang a bell to remember military personnel, civilians and 8 battleships lost during the Pearl Harbor attack.
Audrain County town honors legacy of Pearl Harbor surviving officer
LADDONIA — A small Missouri town marked the heroism and life of Laddonia's own Samuel Fuqua, a survivor of the Pearl Harbor bombing, on the anniversary of the attack on Wednesday. Fuqua was the highest-ranking officer on the U.S.S. Arizona to have survived the bombing, where he saved hundreds...
Jefferson City boy receives the gift of a lifetime
A Jefferson City elementary school hosted a unique fundraiser for one student before he undergoes a lifesaving medical procedure. Oliver Holtmeyer is a kindergartner at West Elementary School and received a unique gift this holiday season, a bone marrow transplant. The hospital found a donor match last month and to...
Brackets for holiday high school hoops tournaments released
Jefferson City — Some exciting high school basketball matchups are coming to the Capital City. Brackets for both the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic and Jefferson City Bank Classic tournaments were released Wednesday. On the boy's side, Fatima, Helias, Jefferson City, and Capital City will partake in the Great...
Weed to remain illegal on University of Missouri grounds
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Even though possession of Marijuana becomes legal under state law Thursday morning at midnight, it will still be illegal at the University of Missouri under federal law, according to a statement. The MU News Bureau said in the statement that after a review of the federal...
High school boys basketball highlights and scores, December 8
New Bloomfield — Busy night of basketball here in Mid-Missouri Thursday evening. Southern Boone, Hallsville and others got the job done.
