Tomah, WI

wiproud.com

Heavy smoke engulfs La Crosse hotel, fire reported

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A hotel was partially evacuated this morning in La Crosse after a fire broke out. The La Crosse Fire Department says just after 6, crews responded to a call for a fire in the entrance of the America’s Best Value Inn on the north side.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Teenage stabbing suspect approved for examination before possible trial

A neurological exam may be ordered for an Onalaska teenager who’s charged with attempted murder. The request for an exam comes from the attorney for 17-year-old Austin Bailey, awaiting trial for allegedly choking and stabbing a girl in her own bedroom. The attack happened in September. The victim fought...
ONALASKA, WI
cwbradio.com

Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped

Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession

(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
WINONA, MN
nbc15.com

Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas

ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
WINONA, MN
wwisradio.com

Fort McCoy Police Officer Receives Medal for Heroic Rescue Effort

Fort McCoy police officer receives medal for heroic rescue effort. Police Officer Raymond A. Brand II received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal for “exceptional service and performance” Nov. 29 from Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger due to “heroic” efforts to rescue two people in a vehicle accident in February 2022.
FORT MCCOY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man bonded out of jail arrested again after drug bust in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man bonded out of jail in Oct. 2022 is arrested again after authorities seized suspected drugs in Wood County. According to a media release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Oct. 6, 2022, authorities conducted five searches in the Town of Hansen and Village of Vesper where they seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from inside the homes. A large amount of money and drug paraphernalia was also seized.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman

(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
WINONA, MN
wizmnews.com

VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at shed near Holmen

Firefighters in the Holmen area were busy on Sunday afternoon, trying to extinguish a shed fire. The La Crosse Fire Department said it was a grease fire inside the storage building on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland. It took 10 minutes for fire crews to get to...
HOLMEN, WI
WSAW

Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids man who prosecutors say killed his neighbor as he slept has pleaded not guilty. Don Maier was charged in September with the 1985 murder. Maier, 60, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court where he entered the plea. A...
WOOD COUNTY, WI

