George Bochetto After Columbus Ruling: 'They'll Have To Arrest Me' If They Won't Let Me Remove The Box
Today, the Dom Giordano Program was the first to report that a Commonwealth Court judge ruled that the box around the Columbus Statue must come down, with the lead attorney pushing for the removal, George Bochetto, joining the show.
The N.J. man who sold pesticides he claimed would kill COVID is going to jail
A Burlington County businessman who previously admitted that he illegally sold $2.7 million worth of pesticides he claimed would kill the coronavirus, in a scheme that defrauded federal agencies as well as police and fire departments, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, authorities said. Paul Andrecola, 63, of...
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
South Jersey Man Threw Another Man Down Stairs Causing Brain Injury: Prosecutor
A 63-year-old man from Bridgeton was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a brutal assault, authorities said. Calvin Clark of North Pearl Street was sentenced in connection with an aggravated assault charge, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Clark was found guilty on Aug, 6, by...
fox29.com
Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family
LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
Philadelphia police to ID 'Boy in the Box' during news conference. Here's how to watch live
"Those fingerprints were ingrained in his mind his whole life," said Jessica Greene. Her grandfather spent his life investigating the "Boy in the Box" case until his death.
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
fox29.com
Source: Husband of Bucks County woman missing for 2 months in custody
SELLERSVILLLE, Pa. - The husband of a Bucks County woman who police say went missing nearly two months ago is in custody, according to a source. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was reported missing Oct. 12 from her home on the 200 block of High Street in the Sellersville neighborhood. The prosecutor's...
fox29.com
Police: Man charged in deadly Darby Township fire sent resident threats, set fire after breakup
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have arrested and charged a man accused of setting fire to a Delaware County family's home, killing a 20-year-old woman inside on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Aaron Clark, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, stalking, assault and harassment. Clark is accused of...
WGAL
Homicide trial starts for Lancaster County woman accused of killing husband
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The trial for a woman accused of killing her husband starts on Wednesday in Lancaster County. Police say Danielle Bewley shot and killed her husband, Mitchell Bewley, 27, in February of 2021. They say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the PNC bank...
fox29.com
Shooting outside North Philadelphia bar leaves man, 35, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man, who was left critically injured. Police say the shooting occurred on Thursday night just before 11 p.m. According to officials, police responded outside of The Clock Bar on the 3600 block of Germantown...
fox29.com
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
fox29.com
Police seen at home of Bucks County woman missing for nearly 2 months
Police in Sellersville responded to the home of a woman who was reported missing nearly two months ago. Beth Capaldi, 55, was last seen by her husband at the home on Oct. 10, according to police. A source told FOX 29 Stephen Capaldi was taken into custody on Friday after he lead investigators 40 miles to a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport.
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
'Evil And Vile': Suspect ID'd In Fatal Delco Arson Fire, DA Says
Officials have named the suspect in the deadly arson fire that killed a 20-year-old disabled woman in Delaware County. Aaron Clark, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a press conference Wednesday, Dec. 7. Calling the incident...
fox29.com
Person in custody, lockdown lifted at Delaware County high school after 'incident,' police say
WALLINGFORD, Pa. - A Delaware County high school has been given the all-clear after police responded to the school. According to the Nether Providence Police Department, officers responded to the Strath Haven High School to investigate an incident and the school was placed on lockdown. Authorities did not release information...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 men injured, 1 critically, in Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men, one critically, in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police found a 33-year-old man...
