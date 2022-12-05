ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
fox29.com

Left on a doorstep as a newborn, 90-year-old Montgomery County man finally meets long-lost family

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - A 90-year-old Montgomery County man is reunited with his long-lost family he didn't know he had after being left on a doorstep as a newborn. Maryland Haig spent years trying to help her dad, Jim Scott, of Lafayette Hill, find information about his birth family. He was left on the doorstep of a Pittsburgh home at just 12 days old.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case

PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police seen at home of Bucks County woman missing for nearly 2 months

Police in Sellersville responded to the home of a woman who was reported missing nearly two months ago. Beth Capaldi, 55, was last seen by her husband at the home on Oct. 10, according to police. A source told FOX 29 Stephen Capaldi was taken into custody on Friday after he lead investigators 40 miles to a wooded area near the Philadelphia International Airport.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 2 men injured, 1 critically, in Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men, one critically, in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police found a 33-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy