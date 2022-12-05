ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

California-based salad restaurant continues Colorado expansion

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Highlands Ranch. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant at 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway is the fourth Sweetgreen to open in the state. Sweetgreen opened the new Highlands Ranch restaurant on Friday.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in Club Q shooting charged with 305 counts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs is being charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting. Prosecutors said charges have been...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
CENTENNIAL, CO
9NEWS

Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
32K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy