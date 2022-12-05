Read full article on original website
California-based salad restaurant continues Colorado expansion
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Highlands Ranch. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant at 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway is the fourth Sweetgreen to open in the state. Sweetgreen opened the new Highlands Ranch restaurant on Friday.
Suspect in Club Q shooting charged with 305 counts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in a shooting that killed five people and injured several others at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs is being charged with 305 counts which include first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in connection to the deadly shooting. Prosecutors said charges have been...
Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US
DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
Bennet, Hickenlooper call for increased employee pay in Colorado Supermax prison
DENVER — Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper sent a letter to federal officials Monday, urging them to address understaffing and poor working conditions in the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence. FCC Florence — the nation’s only federal Supermax prison — has been short staffed for more...
Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
FBI got tip about Colorado Springs shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest
DENVER — The person accused of killing five people at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs last month was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for allegedly threatening to kill family members in 2021, but agents closed out the case just weeks later. The disclosure...
Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
Affidavit: Club Q shooting suspect told mom they were running an errand
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in an attack at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club told their mom that they were running an errand that would only take 15 minutes, according to a probable cause affidavit that was unsealed on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of walking...
Greenwood Village barricade suspect linked to 5 bank robberies over 6 months
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man suspected of robbing a bank, shooting at a Greenwood Village Police officer and barricading himself for hours in a hotel room last week was also suspected in at least four more bank robberies over the past six months. Jonathan Martin Bell, 29, was...
Man on parole for burglary arrested in 6 more burglaries in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who was arrested after three businesses were burglarized late Friday in Kittredge was also suspected in three more burglaries in early November, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Titus Emilyon, 38, was held on suspicion of:. 6 counts of second-degree burglary. 6...
