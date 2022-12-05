ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, NY

whcuradio.com

Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced

ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
BATH, NY
WHEC TV-10

New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Miss Penn Yan crowned at StarShine celebration

PENN YAN — Starshine, Penn Yan’s traditional holiday opening event escaped the wind-driven rain that threatened to dampen celebrations last Saturday, Dec. 3. But the sky cleared before dusk, and the evening’s music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, and the crowning of Miss Penn Yan, went on without a hitch.
PENN YAN, NY
13 WHAM

Mendon animal sanctuary seeking help after barn fire

Mendon, N.Y. — Help is needed after a fire destroyed a barn at the Odonata Sanctuary in Mendon Wednesday night. The sanctuary is a place for farm animals to live out the rest of their days. Several animals were lost in the fire and the others are being sheltered...
MENDON, NY
niagaranow.com

Newark Neighbours prepares to fill dozens of hampers for Christmas

Christmas is around the corner and Newark Neighbours is getting its Christmas hampers ready. Much like Thanksgiving, Newark Neighbours will be providing between 55 and 60 families with a hamper full of food – enough to enjoy a nice Christmas meal. Each hamper will have a turkey or ham,...
NEWARK, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate New York’s most iconic beer brand is changing its packaging. Again

Rochester, N.Y. — Since its launch in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale has become perhaps the most recognized beer ever produced in Upstate New York. And though the recipe/formula hasn’t changed, the Rochester brewery has often tinkered around with the look and packaging of it signature cream ale, most recently in 2019.
ROCHESTER, NY

