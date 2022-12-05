Read full article on original website
ROC Around the Clock Holiday Market features over 50 vendors
Organizers of the market describe the event as a great opportunity for holiday shopping, as well as a great way to support local artists and businesses.
Seneca Park Zoo to close temporarily for construction
These improvements include the instillation of new electric conduit, piping, and plumbing at the front of the Zoo to support their Conservation Education Center, Welcome Plaza, and Tropics Complex.
whcuradio.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
countryfolks.com
Protecting valuable farmland and open space in the Genesee River watershed
The Genesee Valley Hunt (GVH) is celebrating their 146th anniversary. Steeped in history and tradition, the GVH was organized by Major W. Austin Wadsworth in 1876. Wadsworth served as the Master of the Livingston County Hunt, the precursor to the GVH. “The major achieved a level of fame in the...
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
One NY Wine Country Farm’s Christmas Trees Turn Purple, Go Viral
If you’ve ever had to clean a wine stain off of clothes or carpet, you know those stains are no joke. There’s something about the tannins of the wine that adds purple to everything. So, imagine the amazement and curiosity people feel when driving through New York wine...
2022 Chowder Cook-Off winners announced
ITHACA, N.Y.—Simeon’s American Bistro won big at the 2022 Chowder Cook-Off, taking home two of the first place awards in the four categories. The event, held Saturday, Dec. 3, was organized by the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and accompanied the Ice and Lights Festival, sponsored by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis. It is unclear who sponsored the rather unpopular neon Christmas tree adorning the center of the Commons for the holiday season.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Bath Amazon warehouse expected to open in early 2023
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Amazon warehouse facility in Bath is expected to open soon after the New Year, according to the IDA. Steuben County Industrial Development Director Jamie Johnson said that Amazon is currently hiring a management team for the facility on State Route 54. Once the hiring process is done, Johnson said the […]
WHEC TV-10
Clifton Springs family anxious to hear from son missing in France
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Kenny DeLand is a senior at St. John Fisher University studying broad – and hasn’t been heard from for nearly two weeks. His family is eager to find out what happened to their son. For Ken DeLand Sr. and his wife, Jennifer, sitting...
WHEC TV-10
New homeless encampment appears near former site cleared by city
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- News10NBC has been reporting on the city’s efforts to clear a homeless camp on Loomis Street. That’s gone, but some tents have popped up on nearby Joseph Avenue and it has residents like Nina Becoats Gaines fed up. “Hello?” Becoats Gaines said. “Hello? Hi, how are...
chronicle-express.com
Miss Penn Yan crowned at StarShine celebration
PENN YAN — Starshine, Penn Yan’s traditional holiday opening event escaped the wind-driven rain that threatened to dampen celebrations last Saturday, Dec. 3. But the sky cleared before dusk, and the evening’s music, entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, and the crowning of Miss Penn Yan, went on without a hitch.
Eater
Brooklyn’s Home for Rochester Garbage Plates Is Closing After Less Than a Year
Brooklyn Hots, a restaurant in Clinton Hill with versions of the Rochester delicacy known as a garbage plate, is shuttering on December 30, after around nine months in operation. Owner Brian Heiss, a Rochester native, opened the restaurant in March 2022. The idea for the spot, located at 291 Greene...
13 WHAM
Mendon animal sanctuary seeking help after barn fire
Mendon, N.Y. — Help is needed after a fire destroyed a barn at the Odonata Sanctuary in Mendon Wednesday night. The sanctuary is a place for farm animals to live out the rest of their days. Several animals were lost in the fire and the others are being sheltered...
‘This is a new era’: Governor Hochul announces projects to revitalize Downtown Rochester
The conference will take place at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center at 9:45 a.m.
niagaranow.com
Newark Neighbours prepares to fill dozens of hampers for Christmas
Christmas is around the corner and Newark Neighbours is getting its Christmas hampers ready. Much like Thanksgiving, Newark Neighbours will be providing between 55 and 60 families with a hamper full of food – enough to enjoy a nice Christmas meal. Each hamper will have a turkey or ham,...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate New York’s most iconic beer brand is changing its packaging. Again
Rochester, N.Y. — Since its launch in 1960, Genesee Cream Ale has become perhaps the most recognized beer ever produced in Upstate New York. And though the recipe/formula hasn’t changed, the Rochester brewery has often tinkered around with the look and packaging of it signature cream ale, most recently in 2019.
Webster PD: Spikes found on Five Mile Line Rd. linked to tire punctures
Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. They describe the spikes as triangular.
