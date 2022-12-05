ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism

(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Chippewa Valley Hit and Run Suspect Due to be Sentenced Next Month

(Chippewa Falls, WI) — The suspect in a September hit-and-run in Chippewa County is due to be sentenced next month. Lawyers entered a no contest plea for 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau yesterday. He’s accused of leading Chippewa County deputies on a high speed chase in September, and then crashing his car. Deputies were looking for Myszka because of a report that he was armed and suicidal. Myszka was facing five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as well as three counts of hit-and-run. Some of those counts were dropped in exchange for the plea.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
No Contest Plea Entered For Chippewa County Hit-And-Run Suspect

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession

(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
WINONA, MN
Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and wife welcomes new baby

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and his wife Valerie are now the proud parents of Waylon James. Born yesterday afternoon weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz., Waylon joins big sister Veronica. We wish the Dalman family the best as they celebrate the holidays as a new family of four.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Man arrested after multi-county chase Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a multiple-county chase Sunday night. 57-year-old Eric Paquette of Eau Claire was arrested Sunday night in Dunn County. According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man inside of...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary

EAU CLAIRE, WI
Housesitter’s Charged After $30 Thousand Dollar Robbery

(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to 30-thousand-dollars in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told police she asked her daughter to do it, the daughter told police she asked a friend. The homeowner came home to find the jewelry, as well as guns, purses, and Packer memorabilia stolen. All three suspects are facing a felony count of burglary, all three are out on bond.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through

(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
WINONA, MN
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman

(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
WINONA, MN
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann

Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann passed away on Saturday, the 26 th of November, 2022. Gisela passed away peacefully in home hospice, with many close family by her side, in Willard, WI. She was a long. time resident of Black River Falls, and before that, Melrose. She was born on...
WILLARD, WI
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bonnie Jandt

Bonnie Jandt, 90, formerly of Sparta, died at Marinuka Manor in Galesville, WI on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Chaplain Priscilla Hemmersbach officiating. Burial will be at Leon Cemetery.
SPARTA, WI

