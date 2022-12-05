Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Seeks Tips From The Public On Illegal Elk Shootings In Jackson County
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season. DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
wwisradio.com
UW-EC Student Ordered to Pay $23 Thousand for Vandalism
(Eau Claire, WI) — A drunken night of destruction has led to a 23 thousand-dollar bill for a UW-Eau Claire student. A judge yesterday accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for 21-year-old Zachary Cunningham. Police say he broke into the basement of a campus dorm back in February and destroyed a number of rooms, including a music room. Cunningham told police he’d been drinking that night, but didn’t offer a reason for the destruction. He’s already paid back about 19 thousand-dollars.
wwisradio.com
Chippewa Valley Hit and Run Suspect Due to be Sentenced Next Month
seehafernews.com
No Contest Plea Entered For Chippewa County Hit-And-Run Suspect
WEAU-TV 13
Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested Yesterday for 5th Degree Possession
(KWNO)- Yesterday, December 8th, at 1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a call on the 350 Block of W 3rd street saying a man was slumped over in his vehicle. Upon arrival, the man, Jason Garfield, 42 of Winona, had gotten out of his vehicle and was recognized by the Officer due to an active felony warrant for the man in question.
WEAU-TV 13
Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and wife welcomes new baby
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and his wife Valerie are now the proud parents of Waylon James. Born yesterday afternoon weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz., Waylon joins big sister Veronica. We wish the Dalman family the best as they celebrate the holidays as a new family of four.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after multi-county chase Sunday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a multiple-county chase Sunday night. 57-year-old Eric Paquette of Eau Claire was arrested Sunday night in Dunn County. According to a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a man inside of...
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WEAU-TV 13
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
seehafernews.com
Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary
Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
wwisradio.com
Housesitter’s Charged After $30 Thousand Dollar Robbery
River Falls Journal
New man in charge; getting to know new Pierce County Sheriff Chad Koranda
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailor. He has been a patrol officer and a D.A.R.E. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Arrested at McDonald’s Drive-Through
(KWNO)-Officers responded to a call from the McDonald’s restaurant on the 150 block of Main Street at 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th. Kesala Ann Morrell, 50, of Winona, was arrested. A restaurant employee reported that Morrell went through the drive-through and fell asleep. The employee stated they asked...
winonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Winona Woman
(KWNO)-At 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, Elizabeth Marie Berns, age 25, of Winona, was arrested for DWI after she was stopped on Sarnia and Wilson. Berns failed to stop at a red light at Sarnia and Huff while making a right turn and was pulled over by police. When...
wwisradio.com
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann
Gisela Maria Elizabeth (Geiger) Hermann passed away on Saturday, the 26 th of November, 2022. Gisela passed away peacefully in home hospice, with many close family by her side, in Willard, WI. She was a long. time resident of Black River Falls, and before that, Melrose. She was born on...
WEAU-TV 13
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
wwisradio.com
Bonnie Jandt
Bonnie Jandt, 90, formerly of Sparta, died at Marinuka Manor in Galesville, WI on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Chaplain Priscilla Hemmersbach officiating. Burial will be at Leon Cemetery.
