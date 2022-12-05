ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

38-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Escondido (Escondido, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

The accident occurred on State Route 78 at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the officials, a Toyota Tundra was driving on the westbound lanes of SR-78 on the transition to northbound Interstate 15.

The driver had lost control, run off the roadway, and crashed into the right shoulder barrier wall. The vehicle then rolled over several times due to the force of the impact.

The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver, beyond his age, has not been disclosed by the authorities.

The fatal accident is being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: Times of San Diego

Related
Times of San Diego

Man Killed After Being Struck by Woman in Ramona

A 56-year-old Ramona man died after being struck by a possibly intoxicated driver, the California Highway Patrol reported Thursday. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a 50-year-old woman, also from Ramona, driving a 2019 Toyota Camry eastbound on State Route 78 struck the victim when he tried to run northbound across the eastbound lanes of State Route 78 directly in front of the approaching vehicle, according to the CHP.
RAMONA, CA
CBS 8

12 and 13-year-old boys hit by car in Nestor; fighting for their lives at Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO — Two families are asking for the public’s help after their children were struck by a car while riding their bikes in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego police responded to the 900 block of Saturn Boulevard in the Nestor neighborhood around 6:18 p.m. on December 4 following reports that two people were hit by a car, according to a press release from Officer Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
