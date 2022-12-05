38-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Escondido (Escondido, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.
The accident occurred on State Route 78 at 11:34 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the officials, a Toyota Tundra was driving on the westbound lanes of SR-78 on the transition to northbound Interstate 15.
The driver had lost control, run off the roadway, and crashed into the right shoulder barrier wall. The vehicle then rolled over several times due to the force of the impact.
The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the driver, beyond his age, has not been disclosed by the authorities.
The fatal accident is being investigated.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
There are no other details available at this time.
December 5, 2022
Source: Times of San Diego
