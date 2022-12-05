Amaury Guichon looking through his chocolate telescopePhoto byAmaury Guichon. Amaury Guichon was born in Geneva, Switzerland on the year 1991but also grew up in the Haute-Savoie region of France. He began his career in culinary artistry at a very young age. In 2005 at the age of 14, he began his culinary training at the École Hôtelière Savoie Leman, a high esteemed for its prestige culinary academy. Through participating in local pastry competitions and working at the Wolfisberg bakery in Geneva he gained much experience and mastered his craft. After he earned his Advanced Pastry Skills diploma, he won the Regional Contest ‘Délices de la Méditerranée’ organized in 2012 by famous French Chef Yves Thuriès. After 14 years of of devoting his life to the pastry industry he opened his own pastry school in Vegas. The Pastry Academy is a strickedk 10 week program that covers all categories such as pastries, plated desserts, chocolates, ice-cream, Danish's, bread and candy. Starting from the beginners level to professional and more advanced level it will have everything you need to start a new career in the trade. It has also been used to host his Netflix series, "School of Chocolate" in 2021. Also in 2016, Guichon began to post his desserts and chocolate creations on social media. He has gained over 17 million followers on TikTok and over 10 million on Instagram. This gives many to not only witness the creation of something extraordinary formed by chocolate and scratch pieces but to be able to learn and gain understanding of the art through his videos.

